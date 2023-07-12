Nick Viall Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Fiancée Natalie Joy: 'Can’t Wait for the Rest of Our Lives'

"I love our family we’ve started together," the 'Bachelor' alum wrote on Instagram on Tuesday

Published on July 12, 2023
The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and his fiancée Natalie Joy celebrated a milestone on their way to the altar — their three-year dating anniversary.

The reality star, 42, posted on Instagram Tuesday in honor of the occasion.

“I love our family we’ve started together can’t wait to see how it grows,” he captioned a carousel of photos of Joy, 24, and their dog Jeff. “Thanks for 3 incredible years and for always fighting for us. Can’t wait for the rest of our lives together.”

Viall shared earlier this week that he bought back his family’s lake house that his grandfather built in 1965 in Wisconsin.

“After losing the house 32 years ago, I finally brought it back in the family,” Viall wrote on Instagram Monday. “I had recurring dreams my entire life since we lost the house in 1990 about some how having the house back in our finally. I always woke up. Im living a literal dream. No more waking up from this one.”

In a video detailing the experience, Viall referred to the lake house as the place he and Joy “will make new memories with our children.”

“We will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying,” Joy commented on the post.

Joy expressed her excitement for the purchase on her own Instagram as well. “We bought a lake house and now we are never coming home!” she wrote on Monday.

Viall proposed to Joy in January at Create Studios in Venice, California, with an 18K yellow gold set engagement ring that he designed with Brilliant Earth. The couple celebrated afterwards with friend and family, including Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Nick Viall, Natalie Joy
Nick Viall/Instagram

“Many of us have hoped our path to love should to be clean, pure, and without disappointment. I have been that person,” the Viall Files podcast host wrote on Instagram at the time. “In reality, for many of us, our path to love is messy, dirty, and full of heartbreak. I consider myself truly blessed and lucky to have lived through the mess, so I can fully appreciate what I have in this moment. @nnataliejjoy, to me your are perfect.”

Viall continued to call Joy “a protector of the people you love” whose “heart outshines your incredible beauty.”

“I promise to wake up everyday and choose you, us, and our family. Forever,” he wrote.

Viall and Joy plan to tie the knot on a private property in Georgia owned by her family.

“It's one of those things where we didn't really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible,” he explained to PEOPLE last month. “We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we're lucky enough to be a part of our families and we're really excited about it."

Viall said he wants Joy to have “the wedding of her dreams.”

“I know she's put more thought into it, the details, than I have,” he added. “And so it's just really exciting for me to be able to try to give that to her on a personal level and then just celebrate it with people.”

