Nick Viall and Pregnant Natalie Joy Share Sex of Their Baby on the Way — Watch the Reveal!

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are having a girl!

The couple announced the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a video of Viall popping a black balloon that released pink confetti and pink balloons throughout the room.

After he pops the balloon, the Viall Files podcast host, 42, wraps his arms around his fianceé, 24, who laughs and leans into him.

"Baby Viall is a....🤍," Joy captioned her post.

In the comments, Viall joked about what his future daughter's first word might be. "Her first word will be....Boundaries."

The couple, who got engaged in January, first announced their pregnancy news in August.

Sharing a joint carousel of photos to their Instagrams, Viall and Joy posed together with the former Bachelor reaching his arms around and cradling his fianceé's bump. "Our biggest dream came true 🤍," they captioned the post.

Recently, the pair spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about how Joy told Viall she was pregnant during their daily dinner routine. "I took two positive pregnancy tests, got a couple of baby outfits, and put them in a drawer, knowing Nick would open it when we were making dinner," Joy shared. "He was shocked, to say the least."

After learning the news, the couple took the big step in sharing their announcement publicly.

"Early on, we had a very hard time not telling people," Viall told PEOPLE. "You always hear that you're not supposed to tell too many people too early because complications can happen, but it was so exciting to finally share the news with our entire community.”

Although they're still early on in their pregnancy, the two have been having fun discussing their varying parenting styles. "It's been fun discussing different parenting styles with each other and the ways we want to raise our child," Viall said. "Sharing stories with each other from our own childhood about things we both liked and disliked. It has really made us feel even more like a team."

And when it comes to naming their baby, Viall and Joy are on the same page, confirming they have some fun ideas.

"We have a favorite, but Natalie is determined to wait throughout the remaining pregnancy before fully committing to a name."