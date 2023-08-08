Nick Viall and Fiancée Natalie Joy Expecting First Baby: 'Our Biggest Dream Came True'

This is the first baby for the couple, who got engaged in January and began dating publicly in 2021

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
and Hannah Sacks
Published on August 8, 2023 12:17PM EDT
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party At The Playoff Even
Photo:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, NATALIE JOY/Instagram

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are growing their family.

The engaged couple — who have been together since July 2020, though they didn’t start sharing their relationship publicly until 2021 — is expecting their first baby together, they confirmed via social media on Tuesday.

Sharing a joint carousel of photos to their Instagrams, Viall and Joy posed together with the former Bachelor reaching his arms around and cradling his fianceé's bump. "Our biggest dream came true 🤍," they captioned the post.

Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Viall and Joy got engaged in January, with the Bachelor alum, 42, telling PEOPLE that choosing a venue is already crossed off the list.

"It's a private property in Natalie's family," he said of the special Georgia location where they'll exchange vows.

“It's one of those things where we didn't really want a destination wedding, but we were pretty flexible. We live in L.A. now. I have family in the Midwest. She has family in the South, so we were just trying to figure out what made the most sense. We landed on this private property that we're lucky enough to be a part of our families and we're really excited about it."

Last month, the couple celebrated their three-year dating anniversary, with the reality star posting on Instagram in honor of the occasion.

Nick Viall and his fiancee celebrating their 3rd anniversary

Nick Viall/Instagram

“I love our family we’ve started together can’t wait to see how it grows,” he captioned a carousel of photos of Joy, 24, and their dog Jeff. “Thanks for 3 incredible years and for always fighting for us. Can’t wait for the rest of our lives together.”

Viall shared earlier that same week that he bought back his family’s lake house that his grandfather built in 1965 in Wisconsin.

“After losing the house 32 years ago, I finally brought it back in the family,” Viall wrote on Instagram. “I had recurring dreams my entire life since we lost the house in 1990 about some how having the house back in our finally. I always woke up. Im living a literal dream. No more waking up from this one.”

In a video detailing the experience, Viall referred to the lake house as the place he and Joy “will make new memories with our children.”

“We will create the most beautiful memories here and our children will get to grow up enjoying the same slice of heaven their dad grew up enjoying,” Joy commented on the post.

