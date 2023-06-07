Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Needed Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas

The 'Love Is Blind' co-hosts, who tied the knot in 2011, share three children together: sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8

Updated on June 7, 2023 05:23 PM
Vanessa Minnillo and singer/TV personality Nick Lachey attend the Super Skins Kick Off Party at Hotel 944 featuring Snoop Dogg at The Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are giving the ultimate "out of office" vibes.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Vanessa, 42, announced that she and her husband, 49, would be taking the summer off to spend some "much-needed family time" with their three children.

Alongside a photo of the Love Is Blind co-hosts posing with sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8, Vanessa revealed that the first destination in the family's travel itinerary was a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

"Gracias Cabo for the memories!" she added. "Now on to the next stop. #LacheyPartyOf5."

In the comment section, many of Vanessa's one million Instagram followers wished the family safe travels.

"Enjoy your family time!!" one wrote, while another added, "What an awesome family pic! Enjoy mama! ❤️ ❤️."

Vanessa showcased their time in Cabo on her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of her three kids, snapped as they smiled while posed beside a sand castle. In the image, Phoenix and Camden were dressed in multi-colored T-shirts and blue board shorts, while Brooklyn matched her siblings in a bright blue summer dress.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey/instagram

Earlier in the week, the mom of three expressed that her kids were ready for summer vacation by sharing a photo of them posing in a pool alongside the beach. Nick also took on the fun by sharing a picture of himself playing in the pool with his daughter.

Of course, the Lacheys don't shy away from outdoor activities, even when they're not on summer break. The family moved to Hawaii in 2021 after Vanessa was cast on NCIS: Hawai'i, and they've routinely shared pictures of their family fun in the sun since.

"When in Hawaii…….#daddyduty," Nick captioned a carousel of pictures in March, which showed him horseback riding with Brooklyn, surfing with Camden and spending some pool time with Phoenix.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Nick and Vanessa got candid about how their approach to parenthood has changed since expanding their family

"I think by the time [you have] your first one, everything is so surreal, and you're so precious and paranoid about everything as first-time parents," explained Nick. "And then by the second one, you've been down that road once, so you're a little bit more prepared for what's going to come, so you're a little bit more relaxed. And then by the third, I think you let down your guard even a little bit more, but it's all in a positive way."

