Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas

The 'Love Is Blind' co-hosts, who tied the knot in 2011, share three children together: sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 08:17 AM
Vanessa Minnillo and singer/TV personality Nick Lachey attend the Super Skins Kick Off Party at Hotel 944 featuring Snoop Dogg at The Eden Roc Renaissance Miami Beach on February 4, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey are giving the ultimate "out of office" vibes.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Vanessa, 42, announced that she and her husband, 49, would be taking the summer off to spend some "much-needed family time" with their three children.

Alongside a photo of the Love Is Blind co-hosts posing with sons Phoenix, 6, and Camden, 10, and daughter Brooklyn, 8, Vanessa revealed that the first destination in the family's travel itinerary was a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

"Gracias Cabo for the memories!" she added. "Now on to the next stop. #LacheyPartyOf5."

In the comment section, many of Vanessa's one million Instagram followers wished the family safe travels.

"Enjoy your family time!!" one wrote, while another added, "What an awesome family pic! Enjoy mama! ❤️ ❤️."

Vanessa showcased their time in Cabo on her Instagram Story, sharing a picture of her three kids, snapped as they smiled while posed beside a sand castle. In the image, Phoenix and Camden were dressed in multi-colored T-shirts and blue board shorts, while Brooklyn matched her siblings in a bright blue summer dress.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey

Vanessa Lachey/instagram

Earlier in the week, the mom of three expressed that her kids were ready for summer vacation by sharing a photo of them posing in a pool alongside the beach. Nick also took on the fun by sharing a picture of himself playing in the pool with his daughter.

Of course, the Lacheys don't shy away from outdoor activities, even when they're not on summer break. The family moved to Hawaii in 2021 after Vanessa was cast on NCIS: Hawai'i, and they've routinely shared pictures of their family fun in the sun since.

"When in Hawaii…….#daddyduty," Nick captioned a carousel of pictures in March, which showed him horseback riding with Brooklyn, surfing with Camden and spending some pool time with Phoenix.

In a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Nick and Vanessa got candid about how their approach to parenthood has changed since expanding their family

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think by the time [you have] your first one, everything is so surreal, and you're so precious and paranoid about everything as first-time parents," explained Nick. "And then by the second one, you've been down that road once, so you're a little bit more prepared for what's going to come, so you're a little bit more relaxed. And then by the third, I think you let down your guard even a little bit more, but it's all in a positive way."

Related Articles
Nathaniel Cline and Yamiche Alcindor attend the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Hilton Midtown on May 5, 2018 in New York City.
NBC News Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor and Husband Welcome Their First Baby After Years of IVF
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary: So Excited
Al Roker Shares Wishes for Pregnant Daughter Courtney at Baby Shower on Her Wedding Anniversary
Alyssa Scott takes her kids to Disneyland
Alyssa Scott Hopes to 'Make Memories for My Girls' as She Takes Her Two Daughters on Disney Trip
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Family Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Everly Dresses as Belle During 'Magical' Disneyland Trip for 10th Birthday
Snooki daughter communion
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Celebrates Daughter Giovanna's First Communion: 'God Bless My Baby Girl'
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
Laura Dern Praises Daughter Jaya's 'Incredible Heart and Voice' at Her High School Graduation
georgina rodriguez and cristian ronaldo birthday party
Georgina Rodríguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrate Twins' 6th Birthday with Sweet Post — See Photos!
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CsKZwUppSZP/ Verified Doesnât get any better than this ðð» Our angel babies, just missing Bray ð¤ 2d
Heather Rae El Moussa Responds to Comments Saying She Prefers Baby Son Tristan to Her Stepkids
Fat Joe and son
Fat Joe Shares Sweet Moment with Son Joey in Rare Photo: 'Unconditional Love'
Jenna Bush Hager Family Vacation
Jenna Bush Hager Says Her Kids Will 'Never Be Invited' on Show Again: 'Nowhere Close to Microphones'
Alfonso Ribeiro daughter healed
Alfonso Ribeiro's Daughter, 4, Gets All Dressed Up in New Photo Nearly One Month After Scooter Accident
Britney Spears and Eldest Son Sean Preston
Britney Spears Calls Elder Son Sean Preston 'My First Love' After Allowing Boys to Move to Hawaii
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are âEternally Gratefulâ on One Year Anniversary;
Kaley Cuoco Says She and Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey Want More Kids After Welcoming Daughter Matilda
Mark Wahlberg daughter equestrian grace
Mark Wahlberg Says Equestrian Daughter Grace, 13, Is the 'Most Like Me' of His Four Kids (Exclusive)
Alexis Ohanian Shares Photos from Italian Babymoon with Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia
Pregnant Serena Williams Enjoys Italian Babymoon with Alexis Ohanian and Daughter Olympia: Photos
Alyssa Milano Emotionally Celebrates as Son Milo, 11, Graduates Elementary School: 'Such a Phenomenon'
Alyssa Milano Emotionally Celebrates as Son Milo, 12, Graduates Elementary School: 'Such a Phenomenon'