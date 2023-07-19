Nick Jonas Gives Sweet Birthday Tribute to Wife Priyanka Chopra as She Turns 41: 'I Love Celebrating You'

Nick Jonas is celebrating Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her 41st birthday.

On Instagram Tuesday, the Jonas Brothers band member, 30, shared a sweet birthday tribute to his wife of five years.

“I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love,” the former The Voice judge captioned below the photo showing the couple in sunglasses, cuddling on a yacht.

In the image, Priyanka sported a boho-patterned sundress with gold earrings and thick, white sunglasses while Nick wrapped his arms around her waist and wore a baby blue tank top.

Nick's eldest brother, Kevin Jonas, also post a happy birthday tribute to his sister-in-law on Instagram.

The photo showed the Bollywood star smiling with red lipstick and tousled hair while holding one of Kevin’s two daughters on her lap.

Priyanka and Nick member married in 2018 and share their 18-month-old daughter, Malti Marie.

When the actress joined the Jonas family, she also joined another famous trio with her sisters-in-law.

Joe Jonas, 33, married Games of Thrones alum Sophie Turner, 27, a year later while Kevin, 35, is married to his wife, Danielle Jonas, 36.

On an episode of the LadyGang podcast last month, Danielle admitted that she feels “less than” her sisters-in-law. Opening up about her insecurities, Danielle said she often struggles with feeling inadequate to the actresses while discussing her husband’s career and their relationship.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, and it’s hard,” the Married to Jonas star said.

“It’s also that I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” she continued, addressing her husband who also appeared on the podcast. “And that’s where it’s like, ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’ So that it feels … I don’t know, more than or like the other girls. ‘Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”



Kevin went to reassure his wife and said he often has similar feelings when it comes to his younger brothers. “I feel the same way with Nick and Joe, right? Like solo careers, movies, all this stuff. It’s like everyone has to find their place … No matter the situation, right?” he said, adding, “You’ll always be compared to the women around you the most.”

Danielle, Priyanka and Sophie have appeared in two Jonas Brothers music videos together, teaming up for "Sucker" in 2019 and "What a Man Gotta Do" in 2020.

