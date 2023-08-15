Nick Jonas Brings Daughter Malti on Stage for Pre-Show Sound Check in Heartwarming Photo: 'My Girls'

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," Nick Jonas wrote

Updated on August 15, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Photo:

Nicolas Gerardin

Nick Jonas shared a special moment with his "Little Bird" before playing a sold-out show.

In a series of photos posted on Instagram Sunday, Jonas gave a sweet glimpse of his life as a dad on the road.

The first photo captures a candid moment from a pre-show soundcheck at Yankee Stadium with Jonas' 19-month-old daughter Malti Marie holding drumsticks as she sits on his drum stool.

"From sound check to the stage with my girls," Jonas, 31, captioned the post. "Yankees night one was beyond words. Can’t wait for night two tonight. @jonasbrothers 📸 @nicolasgerardin"

Nicolas Gerardin

The Jonas Brothers' tour kicked off at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York, on Saturday. The musician's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, posted her support on social media just after the first show.

"You are a magnet @nickjonas," Chopra Jonas captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽."

Nick, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas are on-the-road pros with four children between them. Kevin and wife Danielle are parents to Alena, 9, and Valentina, 6, while Joe and wife Sophie Turner have 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 13-month-old baby girl.

But this tour, which is now a whole family affair, is the first time Nick can join in the fun with baby Malti and Chopra Jonas cheering him on to "Little Bird" — a song they've revealed is one of their most personal tracks from The Album.

“Even just the dress rehearsal, it’s the first time we’ve seen how it’s affecting people in their own lives and what their connection is to it,” Nick recently told PEOPLE about the impact of the song. “Obviously for us it’s about our specific journey in parenting, but I think the song is really meant to be an anthem for every person who is a parent, is a child or has a connection with somebody that they look up to and what that relationship looks like.”

When it comes to baby Malti, music runs in her veins.

“She loves music, so it’s fun to have her there,” the new dad said.

“This is the first time [I’m] touring as a father, and it’s a crazy new adventure every day. I think it’s the greatest part of still getting to do this with them now, is to see that the second generation of Jonases are going to experience it and make it fresh for all of us in a whole new way. It’s going to be amazing.”

