Nick Jonas is looking back on a special moment from his wedding day.



The "Jealous" singer, 30, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 41, tied the knot five months after getting engaged in July 2018, getting married in a multi-day extravaganza in the actress's home country of India.

While speaking with PEOPLE about teaming up with The Children’s Place for their 2023 Back-to-School campaign, Jonas reflected on his joyful wedding weekend, sharing that he has "so many" favorite memories from the special event.

One memory that stood out for the musician was during the traditional Indian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP

"There's this one moment in Indian weddings where the bride and groom are lifted on the shoulders of their family members and there's sort of a game that's played where this garland is put on each other," Jonas tells PEOPLE.

"They try to be the first to put the garland on the other. And it's surprisingly difficult, especially when you have someone as competitive as me and Pri," he continues. "But whoever is the one to put it on first, that side of the family is the more dominant."

"So it's really for the family members to feel pride and that's just a funny game," he adds. "But it's really heartwarming and a great way for the families to all connect."

Courtesy / Instagram @priyankachopra

The pair first tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony.

Then, the duo wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

Looking back on both the Christian and Hindu ceremonies, Jonas previously told PEOPLE he was surprised to see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart. That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing."

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

In the years since their wedding, the "Sucker" singer and the Quantico star became parents to their first baby, daughter Malti Marie.

Although the couple welcomed Malti on Jan. 15, 2022, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day that May.

To honor the moment, Jonas shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

