Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'

Nick Jonas mentioned that he and Joe Jonas 'auditioned for the same role' in 'Wicked' during a May appearance on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast

Published on June 8, 2023 02:43 PM
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas almost earned a chance to go to Emerald City in Wicked.

While speaking with Variety regarding his role in the new movie The Good Half, Nick, 30, confirmed to the outlet that he auditioned for the role of Fiyero in the upcoming movie musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

"Joe and I both went out, and we didn’t get it. But that’s the life of an actor," Nick said. The part eventually went to Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) who will play the love interest of 29-year-old Grande's Glinda in the two-part film.

"I think it went really well. I was very happy coming out of the room," Nick told the outlet. "I’m a huge fan of the show, and that’s a role I always thought it would be fun to play."

"But I think Jonathan is going to do a great job, and I’m sure the movie is going to be great," he added.

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande on set for the Wicked movie

Bav Media / Shutterstock

Nick previously mentioned that he and his brother had both auditioned for Fiyero as the pair and their brother Kevin Jonas appeared on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast in May to discuss the Jonas Brothers' new studio album The Album.

"We always say we want someone with the last name Jonas to win. That's our goal," Nick said during that podcast appearance. "We both auditioned for the same role, Joe and I. It was for Wicked, actually."

"And we were going into it… and naturally, we're brothers, we’re competitive in sports and other things, but when it comes to our career, I think we genuinely both looked at each other like…"

Added Joe: "Yeah, we said, 'Go in there and kill it 'cause it’s gotta be one of us. It has to be one of us.' That being said, never got that call…"

Ariana Grande on set for Wicked Movie

Bav Media / Shutterstock

Bailey, 35, was spotted filming scenes with Grande in full costume on Wicked's United Kingdom-based set last month as the production films in Buckingham, England. Grande was seen wearing a tiara, gown and clutching a sparkly scepter as Glinda during filming, while Bailey wore a full green-and-gold ensemble as he chatted with his costar on the set in-between shooting scenes.

Grande, 36-year-old Erivo and Michelle Yeoh have each been spotted filming scenes on the movie's U.K. set in recent months. Other confirmed cast members in the upcoming movie include Ethan Slater as Boq, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

"This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces. And using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz," the film's director Jon M. Chu (In the Heights) said of the upcoming film at CinemaCon 2023 in April. "And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better."

Wicked Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 27, 2024, with the sequel expected to release a year later on Christmas Day 2025.

