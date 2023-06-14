Nick Jonas Looks Lovingly at Daughter Malti, 17 Months, in Heartwarming New Photo

The 'Jealous' singer cradled daughter Malti in the adorable photo

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 14, 2023 11:31AM EDT
Nick Jonas and his daughter
Photo:

Â« photographer : Nicolas Gerardin @nicolasgerardin Â«

She may not be wearing a red dress, but Nick Jonas is clearly in love.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer, 30, posted a sweet new photo of his daughter Malti Marie, 17 months.

In the picture, Jonas wears a sparkly jacket and looks down at his daughter lovingly. Malti wears a frilly light blue dress and looks directly at the camera.

Jonas simply captioned the photo "❤️."

Jonas shares daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra, 40. The two tied the knot in 2018.

Earlier this month, Jonas revealed that for Father's Day this year, he would be celebrating Priyanka. It's a move inspired by his own father, he revealed, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

"We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true," Jonas said. “And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother."

"It's more about her that day than me," he shared.

Malti, whom the couple welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, didn’t have the easiest start to life. The little one spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day last year. 

Announcing the happy news that day, Jonas was full of praise for the Love Again star, calling her “an incredible mother.” 

He captioned a picture and video of the mother-daughter duo being adorable last month, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. ❤️.” 

Chopra Jonas has been equally complimentary of her husband. "My husband is my greatest champion,” she told PEOPLE in March. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

