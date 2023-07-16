Nick Jonas helped wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas let her hair down!

The Citadel star, 40, shared a video of the singer, 30, attempting to wrangle her tresses during a car ride seemingly taken after the couple’s Wimbledon date on Saturday.

In the adorable clip, the Jonas brother appears focused as he tries to provide his wife with some much-needed relief from her tight hairstyle.

The singer even uses his phone's flashlight to get a better look while his actress wife smiles and laughs at her husband's determination, and shows the hairy situation from all angles.

“Ponytails are complicated,” she captioned the sweet video, which ended with an “ow” from Chopra as Jonas seemingly pulled a little too hard on her hair.

The final frame of the video is a photo showing the fruits of the “Jealous” singer’s labor — Chopra smiling as her hair, sans ponytail, defies gravity, likely from the product that was keeping her sleek Wimbledon hairstyle tamed.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas posing after husband Nick Jonas successfully removed her ponytail. Nick Jonas/Instagram

Jonas shared an Instagram post of his own from the couple’s outing at the London tennis tournament — a carousel documenting the daytime date.

The musician’s post includes a sunnies-clad selfie with his wife in the Royal Box, a photo of their tickets backdropped by the tennis court and a video of Kate Middleton presenting Markéta Vondroušová with the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy after she won the women's single title.

“Beautiful day out at the tennis with my ❤️,” he captioned the post. “Such an honor to sit in the Royal box and watch @marketavondrousova win her first grand slam.”

Jonas also shared two photos of himself and Chopra in which the Love Again star’s ponytail was on full display — just like the Wimbledon trophies they posed in front of.

He looked dapper in a tan tie and matching houndstooth suit while his wife stunned in a watercolor-patterned dress complete with ruffled sleeves. Like her hair, the actress stood tall in skintight, knee-high black boots.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas pose in front of a Wimbledon trophy case. Nick Jonas/Instagram

Chopra frequently shows off her husband — not just his ponytail removal abilities — on her Instagram.

Last month, the actress honored her musician husband, with whom she shares 18-month-old daughter Malti Marie, in a sweet Father’s Day post.

“I love you @nickjonas,” she penned in the caption. “Thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky.”