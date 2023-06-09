Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: ‘It’s More About Her Than Me’ (Exclusive)

The singer and actor — who is dad to 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie together — tells PEOPLE his wife is an "absolute boss and amazing mother"

By
Alex Ross
Ross headshot
Alex Ross
Alex Ross is a Writer-Reporter on the Entertainment team at PEOPLE. She previously worked at E! News and the Today show and is a Boston University graduate.
People Editorial Guidelines
and
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 07:47 AM
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas. Photo: Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Nick Jonas will be making Father’s Day about Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

At the premiere of his new film The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival Thursday night, the singer and actor opened up to PEOPLE about his plans for the holiday this month, explaining that he'll be taking a backseat in the celebrations to instead focus on his wife.

It's a move inspired by his own father, Nick, 30, reveals, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, share 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie together. 

"We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true," Nick says. “And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother."

"It's more about her that day than me," he shares

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Nick Jonas Instagram

Malti, who was welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, didn’t have the easiest start to life. The little one spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day last year. 

Announcing the happy news that day, Nick was full of praise for the Love Again star, 40, calling her “an incredible mother.” 

He captioned a picture and video of the mother-daughter duo being adorable last month, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. ❤️.” 

Priyanka has been equally complimentary of her husband. "My husband is my greatest champion,” she told PEOPLE in March. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

The pair's mutual praise for one another and for their daughter carries over to their work, too. In May, Nick revealed that a song on The Jonas Brothers' new album, titled "Little Bird," features a touching song that pays tribute to Malti as well as the daughters of his brothers and bandmates, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

"It's probably our most personal song," Nick told the Seeing Other People podcast of the tune. "It's about fatherhood, and we're all girl dads. So we're speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it's the first time we've ever done that in our music, so it's pretty."

Nick Jonas attends "The Good Half" premiere during 2023 Tribeca Festival
Nick Jonas at the premiere of The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Away from music, Nick is starring in his first leading role in a feature film in The Good Half, which also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette and Elisabeth Shue (among others). All were on the red carpet together Thursday night at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I watched the movie last week and I'm not really able to just watch it and not be critical of myself, but I'm really proud of what we did and what we made,” Nick tells PEOPLE, adding that it’s “bizarre” to have his first leading role “This is obviously an incredible cast, an amazing director and it being premiered here at Tribeca is just a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The comedy-drama, from filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, tells the story of an emotionally distant writer called Renn (Jonas) who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his mother’s funeral — having spent years avoiding his sister (Snow), father (Matt Walsh) and step-father (Arquette). While there, he starts a new relationship with a charming stranger (Alexandra Shipp), the romance reminding him that he can’t avoid the conflict with his family, or within himself, forever.  

Doing the film bonded Nick with Snow, who tells PEOPLE she's a big fan of Nick's after doing the movie. "I love him as a brother because we got to play brother and sister, but I got to know him as a human and as a person and as a brother," she shares. "He is so talented and also just a really, really good person that deserves all of the success. And you know, that's a hard thing to come by, when you're that successful and you deserve all of it. So I wish him nothing but the best."

Related Articles
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 29: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images for BFC)
Nick Jonas Celebrates Priyanka Chopra on Mother's Day: 'You Light Up Me and MM's World Every Day'
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with their duaghter Malti
All About Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Daughter, Malti
Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Cutest Moments with Daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Photos From Inside a Temple During Daughter Malti's First Visit to India
Priyanka Chopra Says 'Magical' Daughter Malti Is 'Happiest, Most Joyous Baby Ever'
The Jonas Brothers At The SiriusXM Miami Studios
The Jonas Brothers' New Album Features Touching Song About Their Daughters: 'Wrapped Around My Finger'
Priyanka Chopra Makes Sure She's Always Home for Bathtime with Baby Malti: 'It's Our Time'
Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Daughter Malti's 100 Days in the NICU: 'I Had to Be Her Strength'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Husband Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7 Years Old
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas attend at the global premiere of "Citadel" on April 18, 2023 in London, England.
Nick Jonas References Hit Song 'Burnin' Up' While Gushing Over Wife Priyanka Chopra's Sexy Red Dress 
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband musician Nick Jonas pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Jeweled Sheer Gown During India Visit with Nick Jonas
Nick Jonas Battles With His Daughter’s Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
Nick Jonas Battles with Daughter's Fold-Up Ball Pit in Relatable Dad Moment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas at the Asia Pacific Press Conference of the global epic spy-thriller series CITADEL in Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Daughter Malti Marie's First Easter at Home — See Her Sweet Photos
priyanka chopra baby
Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Overlooks N.Y.C. in Cute New Photo: 'U Make It All Worthwhile'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas Her 'Greatest Champion' on Rare Date Night Away from Daughter
Priyanka Chopra Wants to See Daughter Malti 'Happy' After Being 'So Close to Losing Her So Many Times'
Priyanka Chopra Wants to See Daughter 'Happy' After Being 'So Close to Losing Her So Many Times'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'