Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: ‘It’s More About Her Than Me’ (Exclusive)

Nick Jonas will be making Father’s Day about Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

At the premiere of his new film The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival Thursday night, the singer and actor opened up to PEOPLE about his plans for the holiday this month, explaining that he'll be taking a backseat in the celebrations to instead focus on his wife.

It's a move inspired by his own father, Nick, 30, reveals, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick and Priyanka, who tied the knot in 2018, share 16-month-old daughter Malti Marie together.



"We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true," Nick says. “And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother."

"It's more about her that day than me," he shares



Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti. Nick Jonas Instagram

Malti, who was welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2022, didn’t have the easiest start to life. The little one spent her first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), making it home just in time for Mother's Day last year.

Announcing the happy news that day, Nick was full of praise for the Love Again star, 40, calling her “an incredible mother.”

He captioned a picture and video of the mother-daughter duo being adorable last month, "Happy Mother's Day my love. You are an incredible mother. You light up me and MM's world every day. ❤️.”



Priyanka has been equally complimentary of her husband. "My husband is my greatest champion,” she told PEOPLE in March. "My family is my greatest, greatest strength."

The pair's mutual praise for one another and for their daughter carries over to their work, too. In May, Nick revealed that a song on The Jonas Brothers' new album, titled "Little Bird," features a touching song that pays tribute to Malti as well as the daughters of his brothers and bandmates, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

"It's probably our most personal song," Nick told the Seeing Other People podcast of the tune. "It's about fatherhood, and we're all girl dads. So we're speaking about the most important thing in our whole world, which is being parents. And it's the first time we've ever done that in our music, so it's pretty."



Nick Jonas at the premiere of The Good Half at the Tribeca Film Festival. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

Away from music, Nick is starring in his first leading role in a feature film in The Good Half, which also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette and Elisabeth Shue (among others). All were on the red carpet together Thursday night at the Tribeca Film Festival.



“I watched the movie last week and I'm not really able to just watch it and not be critical of myself, but I'm really proud of what we did and what we made,” Nick tells PEOPLE, adding that it’s “bizarre” to have his first leading role “This is obviously an incredible cast, an amazing director and it being premiered here at Tribeca is just a dream come true."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The comedy-drama, from filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, tells the story of an emotionally distant writer called Renn (Jonas) who returns to his hometown of Cleveland for his mother’s funeral — having spent years avoiding his sister (Snow), father (Matt Walsh) and step-father (Arquette). While there, he starts a new relationship with a charming stranger (Alexandra Shipp), the romance reminding him that he can’t avoid the conflict with his family, or within himself, forever.

Doing the film bonded Nick with Snow, who tells PEOPLE she's a big fan of Nick's after doing the movie. "I love him as a brother because we got to play brother and sister, but I got to know him as a human and as a person and as a brother," she shares. "He is so talented and also just a really, really good person that deserves all of the success. And you know, that's a hard thing to come by, when you're that successful and you deserve all of it. So I wish him nothing but the best."

