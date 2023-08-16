Nick Jonas Falls into a Hole Onstage While Singing 'Sail Away' During Jonas Brothers Concert

Nick Jonas may have had an onstage mishap, but he managed to keep his "cool."

The "Jealous" singer, 30, was performing "Sail Away" during the Jonas Brothers' show in Boston on Tuesday when he accidentally fell into a hole.

Before taking a tumble, Nick was dancing and pointing to the crowd at TD Garden. But he began moving backward and slipped into a trap door, per a fan-recorded TikTok.

While he quickly saved face and hopped out of the hole, he mouthed the words "ouch" to the audience, before rejoining his brothers Joe, 34, and Kevin, 35, across the stage.

In the video, a security guard can be seen trying to warn Nick before he loses his balance.

Fans shared their thoughts about the incident in the comments.

“Awh the security guard tried to warn him before he stepped back and then grabbed his foot 🥺,” one user wrote.

A second fan added, “Kevin and Joe just laughing is the most big brother thing.”

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Tour, the band's biggest run ever, kicked off on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. The Jonas Brothers are including material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album, which came out in May, and previous hits like 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick told PEOPLE. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Since their latest tour covers their entire history of the band, putting together a setlist was no easy task. But the trio found some fun surprises while combing through their material.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” Joe told PEOPLE. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

Last month, the band added 50 new shows to their slate, including 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. When all is said and done, they will have played 90 shows in 20 countries.

