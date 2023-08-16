Nick Jonas Falls into a Hole Onstage While Singing 'Sail Away' During Jonas Brothers Concert

The musician was performing in Boston when he suffered a snafu in front of the crowd

By
Ilana Kaplan
IK bio
Ilana Kaplan
Ilana Kaplan is a Senior Digital Writer/Editor at PEOPLE. They have been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Their work has previously appeared in The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Vogue and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 16, 2023 05:10PM EDT
Nick Jonas performs onstage during Jonas Brothers Five Albums, One Night
Nick Jonas performs in New York City on Aug. 13. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Nick Jonas may have had an onstage mishap, but he managed to keep his "cool."

The "Jealous" singer, 30, was performing "Sail Away" during the Jonas Brothers' show in Boston on Tuesday when he accidentally fell into a hole.

Before taking a tumble, Nick was dancing and pointing to the crowd at TD Garden. But he began moving backward and slipped into a trap door, per a fan-recorded TikTok.

While he quickly saved face and hopped out of the hole, he mouthed the words "ouch" to the audience, before rejoining his brothers Joe, 34, and Kevin, 35, across the stage.

In the video, a security guard can be seen trying to warn Nick before he loses his balance.

Fans shared their thoughts about the incident in the comments.

“Awh the security guard tried to warn him before he stepped back and then grabbed his foot 🥺,” one user wrote.

A second fan added, “Kevin and Joe just laughing is the most big brother thing.”

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Playlist Live
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The Tour, the band's biggest run ever, kicked off on Aug. 12 with two sold-out nights at Yankee Stadium. The Jonas Brothers are including material from five different albums, including their most recent, The Album, which came out in May, and previous hits like 2019’s Happiness Begins and 2008’s A Little Bit Longer.

“It’s our most ambitious show we’ve ever put on, in the sense that building out five albums in one night was a challenge that I don’t think we fully understood after we’d already put it on sale,” Nick told PEOPLE. “[But] it’s amazing to just go back and look at the road that brought us to this moment now.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since their latest tour covers their entire history of the band, putting together a setlist was no easy task. But the trio found some fun surprises while combing through their material.

“The first self-titled album has some jams on it,” Joe told PEOPLE. “We performed a dress rehearsal with about 200 fans, and it was really nice to see the reactions to some of the medleys, or, we call them mosaics, that we put together of certain songs that it would be difficult to play the entire song—we kind of blend them together. Seeing the reactions and how they responded, that was some of my favorite stuff.”

Last month, the band added 50 new shows to their slate, including 26 North American concerts and stops in Australia, New Zealand and Europe. When all is said and done, they will have played 90 shows in 20 countries.

Related Articles
Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the 2019 Forecastle Festival at Louisville Waterfront Park on July 12, 2019
The Killers Apologize for Bringing a Russian Fan Onstage in Georgia
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner pose at the opening night of the play "Topdog/Underdog" on Broadway at The Golden Theater
Sophie Turner Marks Husband Joe Jonas Turning 34 with Matching Pajamas Selfie: 'Happy Birthday Handsome'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Nick and Kevin Jonas Wish Joe a Happy 34th Birthday: 'It's Very Cool Being Your Brother'
Honoree Stevie Nicks of music group Fleetwood Mac attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City; Daisy Jones & The Six Riley Keough & Sam Claflin
Stevie Nicks Says 'Daisy Jones & the Six' 'Made Me Feel Like a Ghost Watching My Own Story'
Tori Kelly
Tori Kelly Announces New Tour Following Hospitalization: 'It's Been Too Long'
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019
Rescheduled Madonna Celebration Tour Dates Have Been Announced Following Her Hospitalization
Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena
Drake Slams Male Fan for Wrestling a Woman over Rapper's Sweat Towel: 'Are You Dumb?'
Inglewood, CA - Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Caught in Passionate PDA at Drake Concert.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Show Off Rare PDA at Drake's Concert
RM of boy band BTS poses for photographs at the W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 'Love Your W' at Four Seasons Hotel on October 28, 2022
BTS' RM Says 'Solo' Work Is Part of 'Journey' to Band Reuniting in 2025
Beyonce and Tina Knowles attend the after party following Jay-Z's concert at Carnegie Hall
Tina Knowles Has Responded to the Wild Rumor About Beyoncé's Personal Tour Toilet Seats
Pink Performing London 06 25 23
Pink Says She's Grateful to Be First Woman to Headline Stadium in Wisconsin, Breaking Attendance Record: ‘We Aren’t the Cool Kids’
Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023
Ed Sheeran Delights Fans — and VIP Spectators — During Private SiriusXM Show in the Hamptons
BeyoncÃ© Shows Support for Lizzo amid Hostile Work Environment Allegations
Beyoncé Gives Lizzo Onstage Shout-Out amid Harassment Allegations, Lawsuit: 'I Love You!'
Drake and Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Attends Drake’s Concert and Recites ‘Search & Rescue’ Sample in the Crowd – Watch
Nick Jonas 'Can't Wait for Night Two' as He Shares Heartwarming Sound Check with Daughter Malti
Nick Jonas Brings Daughter Malti on Stage for Pre-Show Sound Check in Heartwarming Photo: 'My Girls'
Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert"
Drake Asks Crowd to Not Throw Bras During Show with Son Present: 'Keep This a Little PG’