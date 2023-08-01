Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Beach and Boat Time with Daughter Malti in Sweet Photos

The singer and his actress wife welcomed their first baby in January 2022

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 1, 2023 02:55PM EDT
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malti, Instagram
Photo:

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are soaking up summertime with their daughter Malti.

On Tuesday, the "Jealous" singer posted a recap of his month in a carousel of photos to his Instagram. In the photos, Jonas sat with his actress wife in the ocean and posed with 19-month-old daughter Malti while their family of three relaxed on vacation.

Another sweet snap showed Jonas, 30, holding his little girl as she dipped her feet into a pool built into a boat. The singer smiled while wrapping one arm around Malti, who wore an adorable blue bucket hat with smiley faces on it.

"July was a movie. ❤️," Jonas captioned the photos.

In May, Chopra Jonas appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and raved about her "magical" daughter Malti. "She is doing really well. She is here in New York with us," The White Tiger star said. "She is like magical. She doesn't jet lag. She sleeps whenever and she is the happiest, most joyous baby ever."

Nick Jonas, Malti, Instagram

Nick Jonas/ Instagram

The couple's daughter was also with them when the couple attended the 2023 Met Gala. The actress got ready for the fundraising event with Malti on her lap in a sweet snapshot shared on her Instagram Story.

The next day, Chopra Jonas posted a second cute photo of Malti looking out at the views of NYC through a big window.

"U make it all worthwhile... 🥹❤️," wrote Chopra Jonas adding, "🧿 #nyclove." In the picture, Malti wore a pair of green ribbed joggers and a gray onesie and peered out the window while she placed her hands on the windowsill.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram; Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Although the couple welcomed Malti on Jan. 15, 2022 via surrogate, she was in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for the first few months of her life. Thankfully, she arrived home just in time for Mother's Day last May.

To honor the moment, Jonas shared a post on Instagram, reflecting on welcoming his little girl into the world.

"On this Mother's Day, we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," he said, before revealing, "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

