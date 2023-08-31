Nick Carter Sued in Third Sexual Assault Case as Lawyer Says They're 'False Allegations'

Nick Carter is facing his third sexual assault lawsuit by a woman who claimed he assaulted her at age 15.

The unnamed woman filed a complaint on Monday in Las Vegas. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Backstreet Boys member, 43, allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2003. Carter's lawyer denies the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

In the filing, the woman identified as "A.R." claims that Carter sexually abused her on a yacht and "knowingly engaged" in "sexual acts" without her consent. She also claims he "instructed" her to keep it a "secret" and failed to use protection.

In a separate instance, which also took place on a yacht, she claims he "knowingly provided alcohol and drugs" to her and "enticed three other men" to watch him "engaging in sexual intercourse with then-minor A.R. from a vantage point of an outside window in the cabin of Carter's yacht."

After allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse, despite her "repeated refusals and request for him to stop," the three men "berated" her and told her they watched the whole thing.

After the alleged assault, she claims he infected her with HPV (human papillomavirus), a sexually transmitted disease. She also told her mother about the incident and reported the assault to Southern York County law enforcement in Pennsylvania. Now, she's seeking $15,000 in damages.

"The impacts of Carter’s sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing Plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma," the filing states, adding: "Plaintiff has experienced ongoing harassment from fans of Carter’s well known boy band, the Backstreet Boys, for decades."



Nick Carter in Nashville in June 2018. Michael Loccisano/WireImage

In a statement to PEOPLE by Carter's lawyer Dale Hayes, he called the allegations "false" and said he is "pleased" with the filing as it will "ensure that all of the known co-conspirators will be brought to justice together."

“When A.R. first accused Nick Carter almost two decades ago, authorities listened and thoroughly investigated – and then informed A.R. that her allegations were meritless," he says. “And now she’s at it yet again. But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true. Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”

The new filing comes after a judge ruled Wednesday that Carter's defamation countersuit against Melissa Schuman, who previously accused him of raping her in his Santa Monica apartment in 2003 when she was 18 years old and he was 22, could continue citing sufficient evidence.

In documents of the countersuit previously obtained by PEOPLE, Carter claimed that Schuman and Shannon Ruth – who sued him in December for alleged sexual battery – took advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to launch a five-year conspiracy to "defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter."

Schuman had previously filed an Anti-SLAPP motion attempting to throw out the musician's counterclaim, which was denied by Judge Nancy Allf.

The Anti-SLAPP statute is designed to prohibit lawsuits that are filed as retaliation against free speech through "expensive, baseless legal proceedings," according to the Reporter's Committee.

Carter's countersuit stated he believes he has never met Ruth, and he denies both allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

