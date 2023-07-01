Nick Cannon and Twins Moroccan and Monroe Dance to Mariah Carey’s ‘Touch My Body’: ‘Shout Out to Mommy’

“Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” the father of 12 captioned the video

By
Dayna Haffenden
Dayna Haffenden, Staff Editor
Dayna Haffenden
Published on July 1, 2023 12:41AM EDT
Nick Cannon/Tiktok
Nick Cannon. Photo:

Nick Cannon/Tiktok

Nick Cannon and his twins Monroe and Moroccan are showing off their adorable dance moves to none other than Mariah Carey’s music!

On Friday, Cannon, 42, shared a video on TikTok of him dancing alongside his 12-year-old twins, whom he shares with his singer-songwriter ex-wife, 54. The dancing trio showcased their moves to Carey’s 2008 hit single “Touch My Body.”

In the clip, Monroe stands in front of the camera and performs the first dance move as soon as her mother’s verse begins. After Cannon gets a gist of the dance, he mimics his daughter. Monroe then follows them both.

“Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” the Wild ‘N Out host captioned the upload. 

In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon also shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole.

He is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

Earlier this week, Cannon celebrated a huge milestone when his 1-year-old son Legendary Love, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, took his first steps. The adorable moment was documented on TikTok with the little one taking turns walking toward each parent. 

"This milestone hit different 🥹😭😍 #babysfirststeps #firststeps #momsoftiktok #momtok #babyboy #babybirthday," Tiesi, 32, captioned the post.

During an appearance on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman, the father of 12 revealed that he has yet to get all of his kids together because "as much as that may be a wish of mine, I've got to respect that's not a wish of everyone's."

The Drumline star added that he’s hopeful that his wish will one day become a reality. 

Nick Cannon/Tiktok
Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon/Tiktok

"I think that we'll get there. One of the things I've witnessed from some of my elders in the game, once the children get of age to make their own decisions, it'll happen," he explained.

"Because they're currently under their mothers' jurisdiction, I'm trying to play by the moms' rules,” Cannon added. “But once they can make their own decisions, I would hope and pray that we'll have established a strong enough relationship that they'll want to come hang out with me."

