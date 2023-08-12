Nick Cannon Treats Twins Monroe and Moroccan to Trip to Sugar Factory in NYC

Nick Cannon enjoyed a sweet day out with his twins Monroe and Moroccan.

On Friday, the Masked Singer host, 42, brought his oldest son and daughter, 12 — whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey — to the grand opening of Sugar Factory's new Times Square location in New York City. The trio spent some time checking out all of the colorful confections and posing for photos together.

In one shot, Monroe and Moroccan beamed for the camera, as their dad put his arms around them. The tweens were stylishly dressed for the occasion, with Monroe in a colorful screen-printed T-shirt with a butterfly motif and her brother in a black bomber jacket detailed with colorful animé designs. The pair both had large headphones around their neck.

Nick Cannon poses with his 12-year-old Monroe and Moroccan. John Nacion/Getty

Cannon hosted the grand opening together with Dominican singer Natti Natasha. The actor shared a video clip on Instagram showing the two laughing and posing for a selfie by a DJ table. He wrote in the post's caption that the event was "lit."



The TV personality appears to be having a busy summer as he gets some time in with his large brood of children. In addition to Moroccan and Monroe, he shares sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 10 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell. He also shares son Legendary Love, 13 months, with Bre Tiesi; daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, with Abby De La Rosa; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 10 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 7 months.



On Thursday, Cannon enjoyed some one-on-one time with Golden in the boxing ring. He shared a video on Instagram of the pair sparring as they shared some positive thoughts with one another.

"I'm Golden Cannon and I can do anything!" the 6-year-old enthusiastically said at the beginning of the video.

"That's what I'm talking about, champ!" his dad replied.

Late last month, Cannon was by Beautiful Zeppelin's side for a major milestone: getting her ears pierced. De La Rosa posted a Reel of the moment, giving Cannon a shout-out for how sweetly he supported their daughter during the procedure. In the clip, the infant could be seen sitting in the lap of the Wild N' Out host, playing with different toys as her ears were marked and prepped for the piercing.

When it came time to pierce her ears, Cannon carefully held his baby girl's head as she winced, then cried as he kissed her forehead.

De La Rosa explained the process in her video, adding, "Daddy was there to be the No. 1 champ because I would have cried the whole time. But Bonita pulled through and there she goes! Look at her ears. Yay, we did it!"

In late June, Cannon and Tiesi celebrated Legendary Love's first birthday by taking the little one to Disneyland for the first time. The Selling Sunset star, 32, documented the fun trip on her Instagram Story. In one video, the trio took a spin together on the Mad Tea Party ride, with Cannon holding his son on his lap as the two laughed and made silly faces as they whirled around.

"First trip to Disney was a success," Tiesi declared in the caption of one of her posts.

