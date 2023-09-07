Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call from 'Baby Mama #25': 'Time to Pay Child Support'

The father of 12 clicks off the call in the hilarious TikTok video

By
Published on September 7, 2023
Nick Cannon Shares Joke Video About Getting Call fromÂ  Baby Mama No. 25
Nick Cannon's TikTok video. Photo:

Nick Cannon/TikTok

Nick Cannon is getting in on the fun about being a dad of 12.

In a TikTok video posted Wednesday, the Masked Singer host received a joke call from "Baby Mama #25," with his cell phone going off on repeat with, "Nick, it's time to pay child support ... Nick, it's time to pay child support."

Cannon, who was seated at a table filling out paperwork, moved his hand over to silence the "call" while popping a chip in his mouth, then resumed his task.

"Sorry I can't talk right now ... 📵," the 42-year-old captioned the cheeky vid, which featured himself dressed in a gold hoodie and glasses.

Cannon has 12 kids with six different women, with a total of 7 children aged 2 and under.

The TV personality shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also welcomed son Golden Sagon, 6, in 2017 with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, and son Rise Messiah, who turns 1 later this month.

Cannon later fathered his second pair of twins — Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2 — with Abby De La Rosa in 2021, followed by 10-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November 2022.

That July, Cannon had celebrated the arrival of son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, while he welcomed and daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole that September.

The rapper and comedian is also a father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer in December 2021 at 5 months old, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon, born on Dec. 14, 2022.

Nick Cannon performs at the Natti Natasha & Nick Cannon host Sugar Factory in Times Square
Nick Cannon with daughter Monroe and son Moroccan in New York City on Aug. 11, 2023.

John Nacion/Getty

Cannon is typically a good sport about being the butt of many frequent-fathering jokes these days — and his famous friends are usually among the biggest culprits!

In July, 50 Cent joked about Cannon during an interview with Brian J. Roberts, saying he's "not going to have kids like that. I don't want the responsibility of that many women that you got to deal with emotionally, especially after they don't feel like your friend anymore."

"I don't know what the f--- is wrong with Nick Cannon," he added.

Fellow comedian Kevin Hart took his teasing to another level by sending Cannon a condom machine in February 2022, after his pal announced the news of his eighth baby on the way.

One year prior, Hart's hijinks included broadcasting Cannon's cell-phone number on billboards in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, which read "For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon."

