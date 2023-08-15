Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott and Baby Daughter Halo with 'Sweetest' Bouquet: 'Thank You Daddy'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Halo in Dec. 2022

Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE.
Published on August 15, 2023 12:32PM EDT
Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and daughter, Halo. Photo:

TORREY WEST; itsalyssaemm/Instagram

Nick Cannon is showering his little girl with love.

The dad of 12 took time to send Alyssa Scott and their 8-month-old daughter Halo a beautiful bouquet of roses, which the model showed off on social media Monday. Scott shared a few photos of the gift on her Instagram Story.

"The sweetest surprise," Scott captioned the first photo. "Love from my love."

In the picture, Scott is dressed in a long, white dress with her hair in an updo as she holds baby Halo — who matches in white — while the two look out the window. The dozens of long-stemmed roses are on full display in a white vase behind them.

Alyssa Scott and daughter, Halo.

itsalyssaemm/Instagram

Another image is an up-close look at white and pink roses beneath the chandelier lights while a candle burns next to them.

"Thank you daddy @nickcannon," she wrote.

Flowers sent to Alyssa Scott.

itsalyssaemm/Instagram

In April, Scott posted photos with Halo and Zeela, 5, her daughter from a previous relationship. The three of them posed in from of a lemonade stand and beneath a flower arch on a sunny spring day.

"FL🌸WER P🌸WER with my girls 💗" she wrote.

The Wild 'N Out star is father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon and Scott share daughter Halo, whom they welcomed in December 2022, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.

