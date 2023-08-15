Celebrity Parents Nick Cannon Surprises Alyssa Scott and Baby Daughter Halo with 'Sweetest' Bouquet: 'Thank You Daddy' Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Halo in Dec. 2022 By Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell Candace Ganger Powell is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. Her work has previously appeared on TODAY, Newsweek, and Insider. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 12:32PM EDT Trending Videos Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott, and daughter, Halo. Photo: TORREY WEST; itsalyssaemm/Instagram Nick Cannon is showering his little girl with love. The dad of 12 took time to send Alyssa Scott and their 8-month-old daughter Halo a beautiful bouquet of roses, which the model showed off on social media Monday. Scott shared a few photos of the gift on her Instagram Story. "The sweetest surprise," Scott captioned the first photo. "Love from my love." In the picture, Scott is dressed in a long, white dress with her hair in an updo as she holds baby Halo — who matches in white — while the two look out the window. The dozens of long-stemmed roses are on full display in a white vase behind them. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Alyssa Scott and daughter, Halo. itsalyssaemm/Instagram Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos! Another image is an up-close look at white and pink roses beneath the chandelier lights while a candle burns next to them. "Thank you daddy @nickcannon," she wrote. Flowers sent to Alyssa Scott. itsalyssaemm/Instagram In April, Scott posted photos with Halo and Zeela, 5, her daughter from a previous relationship. The three of them posed in from of a lemonade stand and beneath a flower arch on a sunny spring day. "FL🌸WER P🌸WER with my girls 💗" she wrote. Nick Cannon Is Open to More Kids After 'Miracle' of Welcoming 12 Kids: 'Only God Can Tell Me If I'm Done' The Wild 'N Out star is father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Cannon and Scott share daughter Halo, whom they welcomed in December 2022, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 from brain cancer.