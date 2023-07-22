Nick Cannon Surprises Abby De La Rosa With 3,000 Roses: 'Your Baby Daddy Could Nevaaa'

Nick Cannon is showering Abby De La Rosa with love.

The Masked Singer host, 42, brought romance to the workplace — and the mother of three of his 12 children to happy tears — with an extravagant surprise.

On Friday, De La Rosa, 32, walked onto the studio set of Cannon’s radio show The Daily Cannon, which she co-hosts, to find it covered in 3,000 red roses.

“Stop,” she said in a clip of the episode shared on Instagram. “What the heck?"

"You’re joking right now," the DJ said as co-host Mason Moussette described the romantic scene for the listeners, saying, “There are red roses literally everywhere in this studio.”

De La Rosa then planted a kiss on the father of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, and called the gesture “insane.”

“I’m really emotional right now,” she said fighting tears. “I'm just so grateful.”

The DJ also shared several posts documenting the romantic moment on her Instagram account.

“The ‘Just Because’ hits different,” De La Rosa wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the moment. “Thank you @nickcannon today was magical 😭🌹🤍✨.”

In a different post, she wrote that the roses had her “shook,” and in another she posed with the red flowers alongside a screen that read: “Your baby daddy could nevaaa!!!”

The romantic gesture had an added layer of significance because Cannon first crossed paths with De La Rosa when she was working in radio.

"The beautiful thing about Abby is I met her in the radio space,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in April after announcing that the mom of 3 of his children would be joining him on-air.

He continued, “I had never seen a radio personality [DJ their] own show. I fell in love with her energy then. When I started my new show, I was like, ‘The only DJ I want is the woman who [had my] children.’ I love her energy."

De La Rosa has been very open about her relationship with Cannon, who she refers to as her "primary partner" and "children's father.”

In a candid discussion on the Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022, she discussed her "open relationship" with the TV personality, admitting that while she’s happy now, she doesn’t think things will last "forever" between her and Cannon romantically.

Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa and two of their three children, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Abby De La Rosa Instagram

"I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in," she said of her relationship with the Wild 'N Out host. "I've always known the type of lifestyle he lived."

De La Rosa went on to say that she knows in her “heart of hearts” that Cannon is not her “forever person.”

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line and this won't get me there,” she said. “But I love where I'm at, at this very moment."

"It's just not my forever," she added.