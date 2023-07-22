Nick Cannon Surprises Abby De La Rosa With 3,000 Roses: 'Your Baby Daddy Could Nevaaa'

“I’m really emotional right now,” De La Rosa said through happy tears after walking into the rose-filled "The Daily Cannon" studio

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 22, 2023 12:50PM EDT
Nick Cannon Surprises Abby De La Rosa With 3,000 Roses
Nick Cannon and his "Daily Cannon" co-host and mother of three of his children, Abby De La Rosa, whom he surprised in their studio with 3,000 red roses. Photo:

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images; The Daily Cannon Instagram

Nick Cannon is showering Abby De La Rosa with love.

The Masked Singer host, 42, brought romance to the workplace — and the mother of three of his 12 children to happy tears — with an extravagant surprise.

On Friday, De La Rosa, 32, walked onto the studio set of Cannon’s radio show The Daily Cannon, which she co-hosts, to find it covered in 3,000 red roses.

“Stop,” she said in a clip of the episode shared on Instagram. “What the heck?"

"You’re joking right now," the DJ said as co-host Mason Moussette described the romantic scene for the listeners, saying, “There are red roses literally everywhere in this studio.”

De La Rosa then planted a kiss on the father of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, and called the gesture “insane.”

“I’m really emotional right now,” she said fighting tears. “I'm just so grateful.”

The DJ also shared several posts documenting the romantic moment on her Instagram account.

“The ‘Just Because’ hits different,” De La Rosa wrote alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the moment. “Thank you @nickcannon today was magical 😭🌹🤍✨.”

In a different post, she wrote that the roses had her “shook,” and in another she posed with the red flowers alongside a screen that read: “Your baby daddy could nevaaa!!!”

The romantic gesture had an added layer of significance because Cannon first crossed paths with De La Rosa when she was working in radio.

"The beautiful thing about Abby is I met her in the radio space,” he said on The Howard Stern Show in April after announcing that the mom of 3 of his children would be joining him on-air.

He continued, “I had never seen a radio personality [DJ their] own show. I fell in love with her energy then. When I started my new show, I was like, ‘The only DJ I want is the woman who [had my] children.’ I love her energy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

De La Rosa has been very open about her relationship with Cannon, who she refers to as her "primary partner" and "children's father.”

In a candid discussion on the Lovers and Friends podcast in September 2022, she discussed her "open relationship" with the TV personality, admitting that while she’s happy now, she doesn’t think things will last "forever" between her and Cannon romantically.

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon, Abby De La Rosa and two of their three children, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Abby De La Rosa Instagram

"I was very self-aware and well aware of what I was getting involved in," she said of her relationship with the Wild 'N Out host. "I've always known the type of lifestyle he lived."

De La Rosa went on to say that she knows in her “heart of hearts” that Cannon is not her “forever person.”

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line and this won't get me there,” she said. “But I love where I'm at, at this very moment."

"It's just not my forever," she added.

Related Articles
Kourtney Kardashian Shares Stylish New Baby Bump Photos: 'Lost and Found'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Stylish Baby Bump Progression Pics — See the Photos!
Kim Kardashian Shares Moment Son Saint Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'
Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint and Friend Meeting Lionel Messi and David Beckham: 'Best Day of Their Entire Lives'
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke join the picket line In New York City on July 21, 2023 in New York City
Daniel Radcliffe Gives First Glimpse at Baby as He and Girlfriend Erin Darke Join SAG-AFTRA Strikers
SofÃ­a Vergara Receives 2 Colorful Bouquets of Flowers After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
Sofía Vergara Receives 2 Elaborate Flower Bouquets After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
gisele bundchen and daughter vivi birthday
Gisele Bündchen's Daughter, 10, Makes Appearance in Mom's Birthday Video as She Celebrates with Cake
Serena Williams baby bump
Pregnant Serena Williams Steps Out in Black Mini Dress and Red Vest While in Miami: 'Making Moves'
Andy Cohen and his kids
Andy Cohen Spars with Son Ben Over Being a 'Good Boy': 'My Calculations Don't Say That'
Marston Hefner and Wife Anna Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest Glenn
Hugh Hefner's Son Marston and Wife Welcome First Baby, Son Forrest: 'Very Fortunate' (Exclusive)
Maria Menounos photographed at her home in Los Angeles, CA, on April 28, 2023.
Maria Menounos Shares Why She Named Daughter Athena: 'She's Coming to Save Us'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CseHWXUs_dI/. Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram
Jenna Bush Hager Says Letter Daughter Mila Sent Little Sister Poppy from Camp Made Her 'Weep'
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Check Out Parade and Share Laughs on Son Rome's First Fourth of July
Jenna Johnson Admits It Was 'Hard to Navigate' Early Parenting Differences with Val Chmerkovskiy
YELLOWSTONE, Kevin Costner; Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Kevin Costner's Ex Christine Baumgartner Takes Selfies with Daughter on the Beach During Hawaii Getaway
Rihanna Sends A$AP Rocky to the Store for Diapers with Photo of Son RZA on Package in New Beats Ad
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Makes Special (and Subtle!) Appearance in Dad's New Beats Ad
nicole kidman kids australia
Nicole Kidman Says Daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 12, 'Love' Returning to Australia
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Step-Son One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track Can we get a split tout of https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu7GeayLaUx/?igshid=MjA3NmNkZWY5Yg%3D%3D
Russell Wilson Plays Football with Stepson One Week After Future Dropped Diss Track
Sean Combs and Chance Combs attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Diddy Calls Daughter Chance the 'Most Amazing Person' in 17th Birthday Tribute