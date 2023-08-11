Nick Cannon Spars with Son Golden as 6-Year-Old Repeats Affirmations: 'The Champ Is Here'

Nick Cannon has a boxing buddy in his son Golden.

On Thursday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared a video of himself and son Golden practicing boxing, sparring as they shared some positive thoughts with one another.

"I'm Golden Cannon and I can do anything!" the 6-year-old enthusiastically says at the beginning of the video.

"That's what I'm talking about, champ!" Cannon replies.

The cute video shows father and son sparring and practicing different skills, throwing jabs as he repeats his name. Later, the little one says, "I am a champion and I can do anything!" before throwing his boxing glove onto the ground of the ring in excitement.

"THE CHAMP IS HERE! 🥊💪🏽 #GoldenCannon #FitnessMotivation #KidsFitness," the Wild N' Out host captioned the video.

Golden has been showing off his skills across many different sports, with Cannon sharing video of him scoring a crucial basket in his recent basketball game.

"Golden Cannon! Last game of the Summer League! Steals the ball, takes it down court crosses over his opponent and scores! And 1!"

Last month, Cannon — who shares the 6-year-old, as well as Rise Messiah, 10 months, and Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell — showed Golden enjoying some quality time with big brother Moroccan, 12.

The brothers shared a hug in a Five Guys in the photo, with Moroccan making a surprised face in the first photo and smiling in the second as his little brother looks up at him adoringly, with both boys sharing the same hairstyle.

"Brotherly Love!" Cannon captioned the two shots.

"Aweeee that look tho 🥹🫶🏼🥰," commented Bre Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with the Masked Singer host.

Cannon shares Moroccan and twin sister Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

