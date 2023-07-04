Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Photo of 'Brotherly Love' Between Sons Moroccan and Golden

Nick Cannon spent some special time with his two oldest sons

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
Published on July 4, 2023 10:00AM EDT
Photo:

Nick Cannon/Instaegram; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nick Cannon's oldest sons share a special bond.

On Monday, the Wild N' Out host, 42, shared photos on Instagram of some father-son time with his two oldest boys — 6-year-old Golden Sagon and Moroccan, 12.

The brothers shared a hug in a Five Guys in the photo, with Moroccan making a surprised face in the first photo and smiling in the second as his little brother looks up at him adoringly, with both boys sharing the same hairstyle.

"Brotherly Love!" Cannon captioned the two shots.

"Aweeee that look tho 🥹🫶🏼🥰," commented Bre Tiesi, who shares son Legendary Love with the Masked Singer host.

Cannon shares Moroccan and twin sister Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares Golden, as well as  Rise Messiah, 9 months, and Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell.

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, as well as daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

Rapper Nick Cannon attends McDonald's At Made In America Festival on September 1, 2018

Kris Connor/Getty

Appearing on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last month, Cannon revealed he's in conversation with Bell about filling in their oldest about the scope of Cannon's family tree.

"I think right now is the time to start having, and this has been a family debate, about when to have the full and honest discussion with the 6-year-old because he's a genius," he said.

"I think he's kind of already figured it out. He knows he has other siblings. Even within his own house, he's not an only child," Cannon continued. "He knows about his older siblings. He's been around the younger ones. He's been around them, just nobody talks about it. It's not like, 'This is your brother or your sister.'"

"And I think the school that he's in, he's on the internet. He knows his dad is known for having a lot of kids," he noted, though he said the second grader has never asked.

"The time is now before another kid at the school says [something]," he suggested. "But I think it's not going to be a difficult conversation."

