Nick Cannon is happy that his kids are hanging out!

On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, shared several photos to his Instagram Story of a few of his little ones hanging out with each other.

The TV personality — who is father to 12 kids — shared a photo of his son Legendary, 12 months, and his daughter Halo, 6 months, as they played together, writing "A Legendary Halo experience" across the picture.

He also shared a photo of Halo playing with his daughter Onyx, 9 months, and shared a lengthy caption. "So dope to see my daughters playing together in our nursery," he wrote. "The Sisterhood is Real!"

nick cannon/instagram

"Halo is my youngest and Onyx is about to turn the Big 1! So grateful for this and all of my children's journeys and valuable lessons that I will be learning along the way. I'm trying my best y'all!"

In addition to the photos of his younger kids, Cannon reshared a TikTok with his sons Morocco, 12, and Golden, 6, to his Instagram. "But with my sons I be like..." he wrote across the video.

Cannon shares Moroccan and twin sister Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He shares Golden, as well as Rise Messiah, 9 months, and Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell.

nick cannon/instagram

He is also dad to daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, with Abby De La Rosa, son Legendary with Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie.

Earlier this month, the Wild N' Out host shared photos on Instagram of some father-son time with his two oldest boys — Golden and Moroccan.

nick cannon/instagram

The brothers shared a hug in a Five Guys in the photo, with Moroccan making a surprised face in the first photo and smiling in the second as his little brother looks up at him adoringly.

"Brotherly Love!" Cannon captioned the two shots.

Appearing on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman last month, Cannon revealed he's in conversation with Bell about filling in their oldest about the scope of Cannon's family tree.

"I think right now is the time to start having, and this has been a family debate, about when to have the full and honest discussion with the 6-year-old because he's a genius," he said.