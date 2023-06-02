Nick Cannon on Securing Jamie Foxx's 'Blessing' to Host 'Beat Shazam' amid Actor's Recovery: 'Jamie's Happy'

The 'Wild 'N Out' host said of Foxx's health status: "I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can"

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on June 2, 2023 10:40 AM
Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" ; Jamie Foxx attends the European Premiere of Creed III
Photo:

Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Nick Cannon is getting candid about stepping into Jamie Foxx’s shoes for Beat Shazam.

The Masked Singer host, 42, revealed in an interview with Extra that it was Foxx himself that recommended him for the job while the actor, 55, recovers from a medical emergency

“I was actually working on something else and they say, ‘Jamie wants you to do this.’ And I was like, ‘I'll do anything for Jamie’ … I got the blessing from him and Corinne [Foxx],” Cannon told Extra host Billy Bush.

The host went on to discuss his thoughts on Foxx deciding to keep the details of his health scare “private.” (A statement released by Foxx’s family described his health issue as a "medical complication" and no further information has yet been released.)

Nick Cannon (L) and Jamie Foxx vie for position during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game Celebrity Game

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

“One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private,” Cannon said. 

“I mean, you don't ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that,” he continued.

Bush noted that they “understood” the Spiderman: No Way Home actor “had a stroke and that he's recovering” and asked Cannon if he would be able to give an update on how he was doing, to which Cannon replied, “I'm probably in the same boat as you.”

“The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there,” he explained.

He continued, ”I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers ... sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, ‘Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.’ And, you know, Jamie's happy with the job that I did on Beat Shazam.”

He added, “I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can.”

BEAT SHAZAM Guest deejay Kelly Osbourne and guest host Nick Cannon

Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX

Last month, Fox confirmed that the Wild 'N Out would temporary host the musical game show, and Kelly Osbourne would step in to assume Corinne's role as DJ as she helps her father with his recovery.

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," FOX said in a statement. Corinne, 29, revealed on an Instagram post on April 12 that the comedian was hospitalized while in Atlanta filming his latest movie Back in Action.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," she said.

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

