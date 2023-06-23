Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'

Nick Cannon is studying to understand his kids on an educational level.

The dad of 12 appeared on the podcast The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Bermanearlier this month, where the 42-year-old opened up about his educational journey.

While discussing his plans for pursuing a master's in psychology and a Ph.D. in divinity, the Masked Singer host reflected on shifting his master's to child psychology.

"Yeah, that'll come in handy," Berman said, as Cannon added he's "I'm in that conversation every day."

"Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day," Cannon continued.

"With who?" asked Berman. "With naysayers or with the mamas?"

"Nah, not naysayers. But I'm like, I'm living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally. And emotionally. I'm studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter," Cannon explained.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Cannon spoke about a recent challenge he encountered while trying to juggle two sick babies.

"There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever," Berman began, describing the situation. "And so one of the babies, I don't know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally."

"And I was willing to be there physically but I don't know if I was available at the level that she needed me emotionally," Cannon affirmed.

"And you have to stop, she was focused on you coming over at like, let's make up a time," Berman continued. "And going together, to the appointment together, as opposed to meeting at the appointment," the Masked Singer host replied.

Cannon is dad to 12 children with six women. The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

The radio personality also shares son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.