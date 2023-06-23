Nick Cannon Reveals He's Pursuing a Degree in Child Psychology: 'I'm In That Conversation Every Day'

The father of 12 announced that he's currently pursuing a master's in child psychology and a Ph.D. in divinity

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 23, 2023 11:38AM EDT
TORONTO, ONTARIO - APRIL 02: Nick Cannon speaks before the Future Superstar Tour Hosted by Nick Cannon at History on April 02, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeremychanphotography/Getty

Nick Cannon is studying to understand his kids on an educational level.

The dad of 12 appeared on the podcast The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Bermanearlier this month, where the 42-year-old opened up about his educational journey.

While discussing his plans for pursuing a master's in psychology and a Ph.D. in divinity, the Masked Singer host reflected on shifting his master's to child psychology.

"Yeah, that'll come in handy," Berman said, as Cannon added he's "I'm in that conversation every day."

"Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you and the Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day," Cannon continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"With who?" asked Berman. "With naysayers or with the mamas?"

"Nah, not naysayers. But I'm like, I'm living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally. And emotionally. I'm studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter," Cannon explained.

Elsewhere on the podcast, Cannon spoke about a recent challenge he encountered while trying to juggle two sick babies.

"There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever," Berman began, describing the situation. "And so one of the babies, I don't know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally."

"And I was willing to be there physically but I don't know if I was available at the level that she needed me emotionally," Cannon affirmed.

"And you have to stop, she was focused on you coming over at like, let's make up a time," Berman continued. "And going together, to the appointment together, as opposed to meeting at the appointment," the Masked Singer host replied.

Cannon is dad to 12 children with six women. The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

The radio personality also shares son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

Related Articles
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Admits to Some 'Dumb' Mistakes While Recently Juggling Two Sick Babies
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Nick Cannon poses at the opening night of the new play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" on Broadway at The Golden Theatre on October 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)
Nick Cannon Says Moms of His 12 Kids 'Have Their Own Narrative' When Announcing Pregnancies
Nick Cannon Father's Day
Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Father's Day Poster Made by Daughter Powerful: 'He's My Best Friend'
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day
Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Celebrate 'Superdad' Nick Cannon with Decked-Out Display on Father's Day
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy LEGOLAND with Twins Zion and Zillion on Father's Day â See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Enjoy LEGOLAND with Twins Zion and Zillion — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Is Open to More Kids After 'Miracle' of Welcoming 12 Kids: 'Only God Can Tell Me If I'm Done'
Nick Cannon shares photos of kids on Instagram Story
Nick Cannon Shares Candid Moments with 8 of His 12 Children in Series of Photos
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell
Brittany Bell Says Her and Nick Cannon's 8-Month-Old Son Has 'Started Reading Sight Words'
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Why Nick Cannon Spends the Most Time with Daughter Onyx Out of All His Children
Nick Canon and Bre Tiesi with thier son
Nick Cannon Jokes About Paying Bre Tiesi 'Lambo Support' amid Child Support Comments: 'We Different'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon
Bre Tiesi Says Nick Cannon Is a 'Good Dad' to Son Legendary but 'Not My Sugar Daddy': 'Take Care of Myself'
All the Women Nick Cannon has Welcomed a Baby With
Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Says He Doesn't Abide By 'Government' Child Support System: 'My Account is Their Account'
Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon, and Their Son Legendary
Bre Tiesi Shares New Family Photos with Nick Cannon amid Child Support Comments: 'More Than Good'
Nick Cannon with his kids
Is It True You Don't Have to Pay Child Support After 10 Kids? A Lawyer Explains