Nick Cannon Is Open to More Kids After 'Miracle' of Welcoming 12 Kids: 'Only God Can Tell Me If I'm Done'

Nick Cannon is opening up about his visions for his growing family.

Appearing on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman, the father of 12, 42, opened up about the connections between his spiritual life and his fatherhood journey.

"You're a very spiritual man and you've had many experiences over the past several years where you go and commune with spirit, you get downloads and messages," Dr. Berman said of the Wild N'Out host.

"You've shared with me that you've had deep moments in the woods or in the desert. Did God tell you to have all these babies?"

"I've gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I'm done," Cannon replied. "And I say, 'Only God can tell me if I'm done.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram/nickcannon

"As much as I was open to every single child that I have, I can't say the majority of them were planned," Cannon continued. "If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married and just diagnosed with Lupus that 10 years from now… that I would have 12 children, I would be like 'F--- out of here!'"

"I can attest that a lot of these women, I mean you do have magic sperm, because several of these women have been on full-on birth control and gotten pregnant, and not wanted to get pregnant and gotten pregnant."

"I lend that type of stuff to God," he replied. "Those are miracles."

Nick Cannon/Instagram

"It's almost like when you have these manifestations or visions if that's what you want to call them, it's like 'Oh, that all makes sense now.'"

"I've heard, 'You're going to be a father of many. You're a great influence. Your lineage, your offspring, are going to do great things.' I've had that," he continued. "And I'm like, 'the more the merrier,' we roll the dice to the name and what you will build."

Later in the conversation, Cannon said he "contemplated deeply" getting a vasectomy. "I no longer want to be careless," he said. "I want to be a lot more intentional with life, especially when dealing with creating life, because I love all my children but I probably wasn't intentional. I was like, 'Oh if it happens, amazing, God's miracles.'"

"Now I have 12, so no matter how much money you make, you can't buy time. I want to be intentional in all of their lives currently, and I don't want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are," he continued.

Legendary Love Cannon Instagram

"So with that, if I do have more children, it will be very intentional and the timing will be the best timing that I believe it should be. There won't be any more 'accidents' or 'oops' or 'surprises.'"



The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins 2-year-old Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.