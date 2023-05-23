Nick Cannon Hopes He Can 'Live Up' to Jamie Foxx's 'Legacy' While Subbing In as 'Beat Shazam' Host

Beat Shazam season 6 looks a little different.

Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne stepped in for host Jamie Foxx and the show’s DJ, Foxx’s daughter Corinne, respectively, as Corinne continues to support her dad, 55, in his recovery from a medical complication he was hospitalized for on April 11.

Before the game could begin on Tuesday's premiere, Cannon, 42, shouted out Jamie.

"Now, I know what you all are thinking: that ain’t Jamie Foxx," Cannon quipped. “And you are absolutely right. I’m actually Nick Cannon, and I’m honored that Jamie asked me to fill in for him, so make no mistake: this is Jamie Foxx’s house. He has hosted this show for five seasons and given way almost $12 million. It’s amazing."

The father of 12 said he hoped to make Jamie — who Corinne, 29, previously said has since left the hospital — proud while he subs in.

"I’mma do my best to live up to Jamie’s Beat Shazam legacy, which means I need to do three things: play the biggest hit songs on the planet — I got that — throw a party every single night — got that — and give away how much money?” Cannon asked.

To that, the audience shouted, “One million dollars!”

Cannon continued by introducing Osbourne, 38. “Now, while Corinne is spending some daddy-daughter time with Jamie, it’s my pleasure to introduce our guest DJ, who actually needs no introduction,” he said. “It’s the incredible Kelly Osbourne.”

Osbourne proceeded to bring out the three teams competing for the grand prize on Tuesday’s episode.

Fox confirmed earlier this month that Cannon and Osbourne would be stepping in for Jamie and Corinne as the Ray star continues to recuperate from a "medical complication" and his daughter supports his recovery.

"Beat Shazam has been an unscripted mainstay on the FOX schedule for six seasons and counting," the network wrote in a post on Instagram. "This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Fox. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

The network also sent Jamie well wishes. "Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer."

Osbourne previously referred to Jamie as “one of the most talented incredible human beings in the industry” and called it “such an honor to be asked to keep Corinne's seat warm for her while everything is going on.”

"It was so much fun,” Osbourne said on the Today show of her Beat Shazam experience. “I hope I did her justice."

Jamie expressed his appreciation at the time, writing on his Instagram Story May 3, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

The following week, Corinne corrected reports that her father’s loved ones had been “preparing for the worst.”

"Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

Though the Foxxes’ return to Beat Shazam has not yet been announced, Fox did share that the father-daughter duo will return to the network next year with a new musical guessing game show called We Are Family.

The show will feature one celebrity every episode alongside a non-famous relative, but, similar to Cannon’s show The Masked Singer, the featured star will be hidden until their identity can be guessed and clues will be given to help identify each celebrity. The studio audience can win up to $100,000 for sniffing out the celeb based on the clues.



"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at FOX Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne said in a joint statement. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

Beat Shazam airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.