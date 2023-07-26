Abby De La Rosa Praises Nick Cannon for Holding Daughter as She Gets Ears Pierced: 'Number One Champ'

Beautiful Cannon enjoyed a beautiful new milestone this week!

On Tuesday, Abby De La Rosa documented on Instagram as she and Nick Cannon took daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 8 months, to get her ears pierced.

In a Reel from the outing, Beautiful is happy in her dad's arms. Once they're at the piercing location, the infant sits in the lap of the Wild N' Out host, 42, playing with different toys as her ears are marked and prepped for the piercing.

When it becomes time to pierce her ears, the father of 12 carefully holds his baby girl's head as she winces, then cries as he kisses her forehead.

De La Rosa explains the process in her video, adding, "Daddy was there to be the number one champ because I would have cried the whole time. But Bonita pulled through and there she goes! Look at her ears. Yay, we did it!"

In the caption, she wrote, "Beautiful got her ears pierced today and the experience was top tier. Everything from @drsharonearpiercing cleanliness of her space to her attention to detail when marking her piercing placement and even her knowledge about the earrings we would be using was next level. It was the best experience and we’ll never forget it! Now, Look at her shining✨."

Sandy Huffaker/LEGOLAND

In addition to Beautiful, the Daily Cannon co-hosts share twin sons Zion and Zillion, who celebrated their second birthday last month. The family of five enjoyed an outing at LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad, getting a sneak peek at the family theme park’s newest show Go Xtreme! featuring extreme athletes that will compete daily doing stunts and tricks on skateboards, scooters, BMX bikes and more.

"Zion and Zillion were in full effect once again in the second part of their birthday extravaganza. We hit up LEGOLAND, one of my favorite places to go. Obviously the kid in me loves LEGOs, and we had a ball," said Cannon of the outing.

The Masked Singer host is also dad to twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 10 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 13 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 10 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 7 months.