Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'

Nick Cannon's little boys are turning 2!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old media personality posted a birthday tribute on his Instagram Story in honor of his twin sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd birthday.

In one photo, Cannon poses between the twins with a "Happy Birthday!" sticker placed above their heads. "Love these dudes so much!!" he wrote across the photo.

In the other snap, the twins are dressed in matching Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costumes and a different "Happy Birthday" sticker is placed on the bottom of the image.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

The Masked Singer and Wild N' Out host shares Zion and Zillion and 7-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 8 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Last Halloween, Abby De La Rosa shared an adorable Instagram Reel of her Wizard of Oz-themed costumes with Zion and Zillion.

De La Rosa smiled in her Dorothy costume while the toddlers were dressed as the Tin Man and the Lion from the beloved classic film. "'Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore.' #halloween2022 #wizardofoz," she captioned the compilation of photos and videos from their day together.

The boys happily played in the pumpkin patch photo set up in De La Rosa's front yard — which she showed in the making on Instagram last week — in between posing for photos on their mom's lap.

In November, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. In an Instagram post, Cannon wrote alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"