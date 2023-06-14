Nick Cannon Celebrates Twin Sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd Birthday: 'Love These Dudes So Much'

The 'Masked Singer' host shares his twin sons with Abby De La Rosa

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 14, 2023 04:47PM EDT
Nick Cannon
Photo:

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Nick Cannon's little boys are turning 2!

On Wednesday, the 42-year-old media personality posted a birthday tribute on his Instagram Story in honor of his twin sons Zion and Zillion's 2nd birthday.

In one photo, Cannon poses between the twins with a "Happy Birthday!" sticker placed above their heads. "Love these dudes so much!!" he wrote across the photo.

In the other snap, the twins are dressed in matching Stay Puft Marshmallow Man costumes and a different "Happy Birthday" sticker is placed on the bottom of the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon/Instagram

The Masked Singer and Wild N' Out host shares Zion and Zillion and 7-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, as well as twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

He is also dad to sons Rise Messiah, 8 months, and Golden Sagon, 6, as well as daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell, son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Selling Sunset's Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 9 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Last Halloween, Abby De La Rosa shared an adorable Instagram Reel of her Wizard of Oz-themed costumes with Zion and Zillion.

De La Rosa smiled in her Dorothy costume while the toddlers were dressed as the Tin Man and the Lion from the beloved classic film. "'Toto, I've got a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore.' #halloween2022 #wizardofoz," she captioned the compilation of photos and videos from their day together.

The boys happily played in the pumpkin patch photo set up in De La Rosa's front yard — which she showed in the making on Instagram last week — in between posing for photos on their mom's lap.

In November, Cannon and De La Rosa welcomed their third child together, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin. In an Instagram post, Cannon wrote alongside an image of himself, De La Rosa and their newborn, "11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive!"

Related Articles
Nick Cannon shares photos of kids on Instagram Story
Nick Cannon Shares Candid Moments with 8 of His 12 Children in Series of Photos
All the Women Nick Cannon has Welcomed a Baby With
Every Woman Nick Cannon Has Welcomed Kids With — And What They’ve Said About Their Blended Family
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Dresses in 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Costumes with Twins Zion and Zillion
Pregnant Abby De La Rosa Poses with Twins Zion and Zillion in Sweet 'Wizard of Oz' Costumes
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Radio personality Abby De La Rosa attends the REVOLT and AT&T Summit on October 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Abby De La Rosa Says It Would Be a 'Dream' to Have Her Babies Bond with Nick Cannon's Other Kids
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa Addresses 'Confusion' Over Her and Nick Cannon's Newborn Daughter's Name
Nick Cannon Teases Potential Baby News as He Shares Hint at 'Big News' with a Bottle Emoji
Nick Cannon Teases He Has 'Big News' Coming as He Shares Baby Bottle Emoji
Nick Cannon Abby De La Rosa Christmas Train
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa Make Memories on 'Holiday Adventure' with Their Three Kids
Actors Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon backstage at The Ebony Repertory Theatre on December 9, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Nick Cannon Is Not Finding Out 'Who's Having My Baby' on TV — Here's What He Actually Cooked Up with Kevin Hart
Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa
All About Abby De La Rosa, the DJ Who Has 3 Kids with Nick Cannon
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Baby as Abby De La Rosa Gives Birth to Their Third Child: 'A Beautiful Day'
Kim Kardashian and Nick Cannon ; Mariah Carey and Nick Canon
Nick Cannon's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian to Mariah Carey
Abby De La Rosa Nick Cannon and kids christmas shoot. Credit: Patty Othon
Abby De La Rosa Spends 'Special' Christmas with Her 3 Children as Dad Nick Cannon Plays Piano
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan, 11, in Silly TikTok Dance: 'Dad Never Keeps Up'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'. https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon Celebrate First Christmas with Son Legendary Love: 'What a Year!'