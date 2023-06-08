Nick Cannon Shares Candid Moments with 8 of His 12 Children in Series of Photos

Nick Cannon is showing off his love for his children.

On Wednesday, the Masked Singer host, 42, posted photos to his Instagram Story that featured eight of his 12 kids.

In the first photo, Cannon holds daughter Onyx, 8 months, in his lap while sitting in a red chair. In another, Cannon is pictured in a bed with twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 7 months.

Next, he shared a photo of Powerful Queen, 2, holding a bunny, and then a photo of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, on the set of Cannon's radio show, The Daily Cannon. Lastly, he posted a sweet photo of daughter Halo, 4 months, as he lifted her in the air.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram/nickcannon

In April, Cannon appeared on The Howard Stern Show where the host challenged the father of 12 to name all of his kids. In doing so, he left out daughter Onyx's name.

"You threw me off because I was going in order!" Cannon said in his defense.

The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 8 months, and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 10 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie.

Instagram/nickcannon

In December, the host appeared in an installment of The Checkup with Dr. Agus on Paramount+ and opened up about how he struggles to find time with all his children.

"Being a father of multiple kids, it's always the biggest guilt on me is that I don't get to spend enough time with all my children," said Cannon.

"One 'cause I'm constantly working and two because I'm just spread thin," he explained.