Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Celebrate Son Legendary's First Birthday with Trip to Disneyland

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are celebrating their child's first birthday at the Happiest Place on Earth!

The TV host, 42, and Selling Sunset star, 32, took son Legendary Love to Disneyland to celebrate his milestone moment, Tiesi revealed in a set of posts shared on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

In one video, the proud mom could be seen riding the theme park's Mad Tea Party attraction with Cannon and Legendary by her side, as another showed the reality star posing with the Masked Singer host, who planted a kiss on her forehead.

One other clip showed Tiesi holding onto Legendary and smiling at the camera before her.

"First trip to Disney was a success," she captioned the later post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon and son Legendary at Disneyland. Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Cannon and Tiesi previously celebrated their son's first birthday with a hip-hop-themed, Notorious B.I.G-inspired party over the weekend, and later shared photos of the special event on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing pictures of the day and expressing their gratitude to everyone who brought the event together, the pair captioned a joint post, "Momma & Poppa 🖤🎤🎂✨ Thank you to the best team who made this day possible 🤍."

Speaking with PEOPLE about the festivities — which she shared video footage of to Instagram as well, shot by Real Productions Inc. — Tiesi said, "The party was based around his name, Legendary. We wanted the theme to include all of the hip-hop legends of our time!"

Though she found it hard to choose a favorite aspect, the model-turned-real-estate-agent said she was happy that the play areas were successful in "keeping the kids busy."

"I envisioned all things to keep the kids busy — so some soft play areas, bounce houses, slides, as well as arts and crafts!" Tiesi noted. "And, of course, the food and music was a vibe!"



Elsewhere at the party, Tiesi spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of having a second child with Cannon, saying that he would be open to it, but that it would be "very hard."

"He's open to whatever, always, but I just — I feel like if I can't do it a hundred percent, I don't want to do that," she told the outlet.

As the mother of one explained, "I don't want to take more attention away from my son than I already do, working like I do, so I'm really trying to figure out how to manage that, and I think adding in another aspect of another human would be very hard."

"Part of me does want to give him another sibling, but he has a few of those, so I don't think he's necessarily missing out, but it's hard. I don't know," Tiesi added.



Cannon himself, meanwhile, made it clear that he's very involved in Legendary's life.

"When there are no nannies available or none of that, it's like, 'Yo, I'm on my way,' " he told ET.

In addition to Legendary, Cannon shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen, who tragically died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie, born Dec. 14, 2022.