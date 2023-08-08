Nick Cannon Shares Video of His and Mariah Carey's Daughter Doing Bob Ross Impression: 'Pure Comedy'

Nick Cannon's oldest is proving she's got some comedic chops

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 04:27PM EDT
Photo:

Shahar Azran/Getty; Nick Cannon/Instagram

At least one of Nick Cannon's kid has inherited his love of comedy.

On Monday, the Wild N' Out host, 42, shared a hilarious video of daughter Monroe, 12, impersonating Bob Ross. The pre-teen wore a headpiece with fleecy fabric mimicking the late painter's signature hairdo and beard.

"Monroe is Pure Comedy! Giftedly Genius and Hilarious!" he captioned the video, which shows Monroe carrying out her imitation in a car.

Last month, the Masked Singer host shared a video on TikTok of him dancing alongside his 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Morrocan, whom he shares with his singer-songwriter ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 54. The dancing trio showcased their moves to Carey’s 2008 hit single “Touch My Body.”

In the clip, Monroe stood in front of the camera and performed the first dance move as soon as her mother’s verse began. After Cannon got a gist of the dance, he mimicked his daughter. Morrocan then followed them both.

“Only Right!! Shout out to Mommy!!!! The Empress Queen of all Queens!” he captioned the video. 

Nick Cannon Joins Twins Monroe and Moroccan for a TikTok Dance and They're Almost His Height
Nick Cannon/TikTok

Appearing on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman in June, Cannon said he "contemplated deeply" getting a vasectomy. "I no longer want to be careless," he said. "I want to be a lot more intentional with life, especially when dealing with creating life, because I love all my children but I probably wasn't intentional. I was like, 'Oh if it happens, amazing, God's miracles.'"

"Now I have 12, so no matter how much money you make, you can't buy time. I want to be intentional in all of their lives currently, and I don't want to spread anyone else any thinner than they already are," he continued.

"So with that, if I do have more children, it will be very intentional and the timing will be the best timing that I believe it should be. There won't be any more 'accidents' or 'oops' or 'surprises.'"

In addition to the 12-year-old twins, he is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah, 10 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2½, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon shares twins 2-year-old Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 9 months, with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love, 13 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 10 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 7 months.

