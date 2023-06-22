Nick Cannon Admits to Some 'Dumb' Mistakes While Recently Juggling Two Sick Babies

The 'Masked Singer' host stopped by the 'Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman' and opened up about his recent experience with sick kids

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 22, 2023 03:47PM EDT
Nick Cannon
Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Nick Cannon is aware that he can't always be in two places at once.

On an episode of The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman podcast earlier this month, Cannon, 42, opened up about a time when he wasn't able to be there for two of his babies at the same time.

"There was something going on, you know, nothing serious. But kids, you get these scares with them or these weird symptoms, or whatever," Dr. Laura Berman began, describing the situation. "And so one of the babies, I don't know how many babies you have together, but your baby together was having some health concerns and she needed you emotionally."

"And I was willing to be there physically but I don't know if I was available at the level that she needed me emotionally," Cannon affirmed.

"And you have to stop, she was focused on you coming over at like, let's make up a time," Berman continued. "And going together, to the appointment together, as opposed to meeting at the appointment," the Masked Singer host replied.

Cannon has welcomed 12 children with six women. The actor shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, with ex Mariah Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, and twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. He is also a father to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 9 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell.

Cannon also shares son Legendary Love, 11 months, with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 9 months, with LaNisha Cole. Additionally, he's dad to two children with Alyssa Scott: son Zen — who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer — and daughter Halo Marie, 6 months.

"And last minute, another baby needed something," Berman said. "Because another baby had a health concern and needed a prescription," Cannon confirmed.

"And so you, being the father, kids come first, and you were like ok I can do both!" Berman said. "'I'm going to go get the medicine [for this baby],' but [the other mother] needed you,"

"And because of past trauma and triggers of me not being there, I probably was looking like I wasn't prioritizing," Cannon said.

"And they all have wounds, several of them, have wounds around not feeling like they are, and they compare to each other," Berman asserted.

"Yeah because I f--- up all the time!" Cannon said. "And my f--- ups usually are because just of like, malpractice. Just being a dumb man. I didn't do what I said I was going to do, I forgot to call or I was late."

Cannon and Berman went on to discuss the TV personality's recent Mother's Day blunder, when Cannon accidentally sent a card intended for one mother to another. "There's nothing ever manipulative or vindictive. But things happen," Cannon concluded.

