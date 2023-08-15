Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Kids Brooklyn and Phoenix Smile Together in First Day of School Photos

Nick and Vanessa Lachey's kids are headed back to school!

On Tuesday, Vanessa, 42, posted a few adorable photos of her two kids Brooklyn, 8, and Phoenix, 6, to her Instagram Story as they posed together for a first day of school photo.

The two younger Lachey kids wore green polo T-shirts and black pants, holding up signs that indicated which grade they were going into — first for Phoenix and third for Brooklyn.

In one picture, the two smiled together and held up their flags. In another, they held up the shaka sign with their hands and grinned. "Aloha," a sticker read on the photo.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

The Lacheys share three kids together — Phoenix, Brooklyn, and son Camden, 10.

Earlier in August, the Love Is Blind co-hosts brought their only daughter to the PEOPLE and SoFi Taylor Swift pre-party before attending Swift's Eras tour together. In one snap, Nick, 49, and Vanessa placed their hands on their daughter's shoulders as the three of them smiled at the camera.

In another photo, Vanessa and Brooklyn wore matching denim jackets with "Lachey" written across the back.

Vanessa later carried a sleepy Brooklyn as they stood by a railing. Decked out in their denim jackets, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment before the Taylor Swift show.

On her Instagram, Vanessa posted another adorable photo with Brooklyn, with the two putting their hands together to make a heart.

"🫶🏽 @taylorswift A night we will remember forever! Thank you @sofi & @people for this incredible moment! A core memory was created for SURE! 👯‍♀️🪩🤠," she wrote in the caption.

In June, the Lacheys enjoyed a family vacation to Kiawah Island, with Vanessa posting a photo to her Instagram of the entire family. "Party of 10!!!" the NCIS Hawaii actress captioned her photo.

"2 families, 6 kids, LOTS of laughs & good times!!! We love our Christensen Family and the Kiawah Island/Charleston hangs," she continued. "(Fun fact, I went to school here 6-12th grade!) Summer fun going strong, lots of QT! ❤️ Now on to the next stop #LacheyPartyof5."

When school let out for summer break, Vanessa shared another photo of her kids. In the picture, her three kids posed in a pool alongside the beach, each wearing swimsuits. Her two sons both wore rash guards and goggles.

"Schoooooolz Out For Summer 🌴❤️👦🏻👧🏼🧒🏻," she captioned the post, ushering in the start of vacation.