Nick and Kevin Jonas Wish Joe a Happy 34th Birthday: 'It's Very Cool Being Your Brother'

“Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!” Kevin asked of his 4.9 million Instagram followers

By
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders
Angel Saunders has been a writer at PEOPLE since 2023. She’s previously worked at iHeartMedia, IndieWire, and REVOLT.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 15, 2023 11:24PM EDT
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers attend the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Jonas Brothers. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Joe Jonas is 34!


On Tuesday, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas celebrated Joe turning another year older.

“Happy birthday @joejonas!! Go show him some love today!” Kevin, 35, asked of his 4.9 million Instagram followers. He shared a black and white photo of the two smiling while running onstage as fans cheered them on in the background. 

Nick, 30, also sent his big bro a social media shout-out with a couple of cool moments. In the first photo, the two were photographed at a restaurant as he handed Joe a cake shaped like a Pokémon ball with candles lining the perimeter.

“Happy birthday Joe. It’s very cool being your brother,” Nick wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the two performing together.

The Pokémon cake pic was from a birthday dinner Joe had with family and friends. “I am very lucky 🥲” he captioned the recap. In the festive carousel of images, there were snaps of his parents and Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra. Joe’s spouse Sophie Turner was absent from the upload, but she shared several photos of the two of them on her Instagram Story.

One showed the couple, who wed in 2019, hanging with friends. Another featured just the two lovers cozying up to one another as they leaned in for a kiss. For the last picture, Turner wrote, “Happy Birthday handsome,” over an image of them posing for a mirror selfie in matching striped pajamas. 

Sophie Turner instagram stories
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Sophie Turner/instagram

In addition to the Instagram Story posts, the Game of Thrones actress also recently shared photos supporting her hubby in New York while he’s on tour with his siblings. In the cover image, she kissed his hand as they walked together. The final pic was a shot of the Jonas Brothers on stage. 

Sophie Turner instagram stories
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner/instagram

Also on Tuesday, the trio spoke with PEOPLE about how it feels to go from touring as the Jonas Brothers to touring as Jonas Dads. For the first time, all three are fathers as they perform for fans.

The “Only Human” hitmakers each have daughters. Kevin is a girl dad to Valentina, 6, and Alena, 9, with wife Danielle Jonas; Joe shares Willa, 3, and a baby girl born last July with Turner; and Nick is the newest member of the dad gang with daughter Malti Marie, whom he welcomed in January 2022 with Chopra, 41.

jonas-brother-wives
Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The group kicked off The Tour at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and opened up about juggling the road and their girls. "It's just about being present in all the moments you can," Nick exclusively told PEOPLE about how he balances work and personal life.

The Camp Rock star noted that his daughter might be a bit too young to make it to all of his shows at the moment. “Malti will be around but might be a little loud for her, might get a little late," he said. "She'll come for sound check or something. That's probably it for another couple of months."

Kevin revealed his girls "love being on the road," especially when the concerts coincide with summer break. He then joked about how different it can be during the school year, adding, "Sometimes I'm getting ready to go on stage and I think about that math and fourth-grade math is different than it used to be.”

The Jonas Brothers Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas
The Jonas Brothers: Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas. Paras Griffin/Getty

On their latest project The Album, the trio have a song dedicated to their kids titled "Little Bird."

"I think it's a beautiful song to share with other parents out there," Joe explained. "It's something that everyone, whether it's your own parent or parent figure that you have in your life, you can think of that person. It's really exciting to know going into this, even just creatively, how we can set the stage for that song in particular."

