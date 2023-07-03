Why Nicholas Alexander Chavez Is Taking a Leave of Absence from 'General Hospital'

"This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy," the actor told PEOPLE

Published on July 3, 2023
General Hospital viewers will be seeing less of Spencer Cassadine.

After being cast in season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s Monster, Nicholas Alexander Chavez will take a leave of absence from the daytime soap, TVLine reports. Though sources told TVLine Chavez, 23, won’t be replaced on General Hospital, it remains unclear how his absence will be handled on the show.

ABC has not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chavez will portray Lyle Menendez opposite Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in the true crime-inspired drama's next installment, per Deadline.

The Texas native won the Daytime Emmy in 2022 for outstanding young performer in a drama series. Chavez called it “a lifelong dream came true” on Instagram.

“It was an emotional night to say the least,” he wrote. “Thank you for the outpouring of love I’ve received from the fans. Thank you to my family and friends for all of your support and for believing in me.”

General Hospital: NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, TABYANA ALI

ABC/Christine Bartolucci

Spencer, the son of Nikolas Cassadine and the late Courtney Matthews, just returned to Port Charles after attending European boarding schools for most of his childhood. Chavez took over playing the role from Nicolas Bechtel.

“It's changed everything about me," Chavez told PEOPLE of the show's impact on his career. "Before the show, I was selling cars in Florida. I live across the country now. I was driving my dad's old Jeep and now, I'm sitting in a car that I paid for. This show has given me the opportunity to become my own guy. It's also given me the gift few people get in life — the privilege to earn an income doing what I love to do every single day. If I'm not the luckiest guy in the world, I've got to be damned close."

Spencer latest storyline has involved a battling for custody of his little brother with his ex-girlfriend Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). Spencer’s dad, Nikolas Cassadine, is the father of Esme’s baby. Spencer's girlfriend Trina (Tabyana Ali) has been by his side during the custody battle.

"When Spencer is with Trina, it's the closest thing to home he's ever felt. He didn't have a mom, his dad has mostly been absent. He's never felt home or family any other time in his life," Chavez said. "With Trina, it's peace and happiness. It's tough love when it needs to be, but it's also balance, safety, and freedom of expression. It's truth. It's all those things and there's no other place Spencer has that."

Chavez called comparisons to OG General Hospital power couple Luke and Laura "the greatest compliment we could ever get."

General Hospital: NICHOLAS CHAVEZ, TABYANA ALI

ABC/Christine Bartolucci

Earlier this year, General Hospital celebrated its 60th anniversary.

"It's incredibly rewarding and humbling to be a part of this amazing legacy," executive producer Frank Valentini told PEOPLE. "When I look back at our show's 60 years, I can't help but think of how much time and effort goes into making just one episode of television. Our cast and crew are some of the hardest working people in this industry, putting in long hours in order to make the best possible show we can."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC (check local listings).

