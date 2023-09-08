Nicolas Cage Reveals Daughter August's Adorable Plan to Celebrate Her First Birthday (Exclusive)

The actor shares his daughter with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage's daughter is turning 1!

Speaking with PEOPLE at the opening of the store Philipp Plein, the actor, 59, revealed that daughter August had big plans for her milestone birthday.

"Her first birthday is September 7th," the star confirmed. "She's going to wear a Supergirl cape."

Cage shares his daughter with wife Riko Shibata. He is also dad to sons Weston, 32, and Kal-El, 17, from previous relationships.

Last year, a rep for Cage and Shibata confirmed that they'd welcomed their first baby together, a daughter named August Francesca Coppola Cage.

"Nicolas and Riko are happy to announce the birth of their daughter," their rep told PEOPLE at the time. "Mother and daughter are doing fine."

Earlier that year in January, PEOPLE confirmed that the couple were expecting their first child together. "The parents-to-be are elated!" a rep said at the time.

Later in 2022, Cage told Access Hollywood that he was "extremely excited" to be a father again.

"My boys are all grown up, and I miss going to the toy store. I miss singing lullabies and rocking in the rocking chair," he said earlier this month. "I'm looking forward to getting back to that."

In April 2022, the actor shared the exciting news that he was having a baby girl while promoting The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I'm gonna announce some big news for everyone," he said. "I am gonna have a little girl."

