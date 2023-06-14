These ‘Stylish and Efficient’ Blackout Curtains with 84,500+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $15 at Amazon

“These are the best curtains I've gotten at this price range for blocking out light and heat”

By
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 14, 2023 08:30AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Blackout Curtains tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

While the summer sun is great for a day hanging at the beach or splashing around on a pool float, its ferocious rays can pose an issue when trying to rest or stay cool inside. If you have tons of windows, are a light sleeper, or just prefer a darker space, you’ll want to swap out your regular blinds for a pair of blackout curtains.

The Nicetown Thermal Backout Curtains are made from triple-woven fabric that blocks up to 99 percent of sunlight and reduces outside noise. They also balance the temperature in the room that they’re placed in, meaning you’ll use less electricity — a benefit which, according to customers, has saved them money on their electric bills. Plus, when you leave for vacation with the curtains drawn, the inside temperature will be regulated, so your place won’t feel like a sauna when you return.

The curtains are machine washable, making them super easy to care for.  The brand recommends washing them in cold water, tumble drying them on low, and ironing or steaming them if needed. 

There are 22 sizes and 43 colors to choose from, so at least one is bound to match your decor. Prices vary depending on the size and color you opt for, but right now you snag the gray 42-inch by 63-inch curtains or just $15. 

Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It! Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains in Gray, $15.01 with coupon (orig. $22.07); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have given them nearly 85,000 five-star ratings, so it’s no surprise that the curtains are a best-seller in its category. Customers have raved about how "stylish and efficient” they are, and some even outfitted almost every room of their house with the curtains. 

“These are the best curtains I've gotten at this price range for blocking out light and heat,” wrote one happy shopper, who installed them “before the hot Texas summer really kicked off.” Another shopper stated the curtains “block out light like a champ” and “help regulate the temperature” in their bedroom. 

A third explained they liked the curtains because the length and size were perfect for their window, didn’t wrinkle, and blocked out the light and heat. “With these curtains, my living room drops dramatically in temperature. Living in the Arizona desert is no joke and I’m so happy I found a good pair of curtains to block the heat and save me money,” they wrote.

Head to Amazon to snap up the Nicetown Blackout Curtains while they are on sale and shop more colors below.

Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It! Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains in Black, $18.97 with coupon (orig. $27.02); amazon.com

Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It! Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains in Smoky Blue, $29.95 (orig. $35.24); amazon.com

Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It! Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains in Biscotti Beige, $28.95 (orig. $34.06); amazon.com

Amazon NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains for Bedroom

Amazon

Buy It! Nicetown Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains in Greyish White, $27.95 (orig. $32.88); amazon.com

