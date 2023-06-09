Niall Horan Shares His Go-To Irish Snacks — and How to Pour a Pint of Guinness

The singer called the iconic Irish beer "the most important thing you need to know about Ireland"

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 01:19PM EDT
Niall Horan Shares His Favorite Irish Snacks â And Demonstrates How to Properly Pour a Pint of Guinness
Niall Horan. Photo:

Conde Nast Traveler/YouTube

Niall Horan is teaching his fans how to embrace his Irish heritage. 

The "Meltdown" singer, 29, appeared in a Condé Nash Traveler video on Thursday to share his favorite Irish snacks and demonstrate how to properly pour a pint of Guinness. 

First up was a pack of “chocolate caramels,” which Horan, who grew up in the small town of Mullingar, said he had changed his mind about since his childhood.

“I’m going to taste them as I always thought they had dark chocolate, but as you can see they’ve got milk chocolate,” he said. “When I was growing up, Oldfield made very bad sweets. You know the sweet that literally your grandmother will have and no one else.”

After biting into the chocolate sweet, he continued, “Oh they’re not bad. Okay, you’re going to need them. I didn’t think you were going to need them, but you will need them now.” 

Horan then moved on to his more preferred Irish snacks, including Ballymaloe Relish, which the musician described as “a more gourmet version of ketchup.” 

“These are things I would only ever have when I’m in Ireland, and I kind of like that because it’s so Irish to me,” he said. 

He then opened up about his love of tea and revealed that he orders his favorite tea bags from Amazon, so he doesn’t have to be without them when he’s not in his home country. “If you’re going to Ireland, stop and get Barry’s Teabags. Such a nice tea, honestly. As you guys would call it, English breakfast tea, but we just call it tea,” he said. 

Next, Horan grabbed a bag of cheese and onion-flavored chips. “Tayto is the national Irish — as we call them crisps, you call them chips — this is just an Irish staple,” he said. He then tucked into the bag and noted, “We’re just so good at crisps."

One of his favorite ways to eat the chips? He recommends fans try a “Tayto sandwich — another great Irish delicacy.” Explaining what the meal consists of, he continued, “Two slices of bread, some butter and half a packet of Tayto in between them, and it’s absolutely magic.” 

Niall Horan Shares His Favorite Irish Snacks â And Demonstrates How to Properly Pour a Pint of Guinness
Niall Horan.

Conde Nast Traveler/YouTube

Last up was Jaffa Cakes. “This is a soft biscuit bottom with an orange filling and a dark chocolate top," he said. “They are incredible, they’re so nice, I actually haven’t had these in ages.”

While opening the packet for a taste, Horan accidentally dropped the entire sleeve on the floor. “I won’t be eating them,” he laughed. 

The former One Direction member then discussed what he called the most coveted Irish delicacy. “The most important thing you need to know about Ireland…Guinness. Guinness is our national drink. It’s a stout,” he said of the iconic beer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Revealing how to properly pour a pint of the drink, he opened a can and shared, “You don’t pour a Guinness like you would pour any other beer. We’re going to do a slow pour onto about there on the glass, and as it fills to about two-thirds of the way, we’re going to start to straighten it out.”

He continued: "Then you leave it to sit for a second, you’ll see all the good stuff rushing down. Leave it to settle and then get back to it.”

As he finished pouring, he proudly added, “Look at this piece of art. They should put that in the national gallery. It’s just absolutely gorgeous. I just fall in love with it, and it makes me feel proud to be Irish.” 

Back in March, Horan celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a visit to the White House.

There he hung out with President Joe Biden and performed his tracks including “Heaven” and “This Town.” 

Sharing a video of the pair together, Horan smiled as President Biden placed an arm around him and told the camera, “I’m glad he’s here.” 

Related Articles
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Sara Bradley, Gabriel Rodriguez, Buddha Lo, TOP CHEF
‘Top Chef’ Crowns a Winner in First World All-Stars Finale: ‘A Monumental Finish’ (Exclusive)
buddy valastro before his kids' prom
Buddy Valastro Sends Both Sons Off to Prom: ‘Memories That Will Last a Lifetime’
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Niall Horan, Blake Shelton
Niall Horan Reveals What Blake Shelton Said to Him Immediately After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'
Taco Bell is Giving Away Breakfast Crunchwraps for Free Every Tuesday in June
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Breakfast Crunchwraps Every Tuesday in June
Spotify Celebrates Niall Horan's "The Show" Album Release with fans
Niall Horan Reveals His Spotify Playlist That Is Already Inspiring Album No. 4 (Exclusive)
Gator / Yellowstone Cookbook
‘Yellowstone’s Chef Gator Wrote a Cookbook Inspired by the Show – Get His ‘Favorite Recipe in the Whole Book’
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Martha Stewart speaks onstage at the Good Health is Good Business panel at The Town Hall during 2016 Advertising Week New York on September 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)
Martha Stewart Says America Will ‘Go Down the Drain’ if Employee Remote Work Continues
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Has 'Had It' with Her Kids When They Do This on the Phone with Her
Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons
Gail Simmons Is 'Sad' Padma Lakshmi Is Leaving 'Top Chef' but Excited for the 'Show-stopping' Finale (Exclusive)
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey are heading back to Chilis to help launch their latest campaign
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey Return to Chili's for an Ad 18 Years After That Iconic 'The Office' Episode
Cardi B
Cardi B Says Her Family Turned Her Into a Cook — But She's Got a 'Picky Girl' on Her Hands (Exclusive)
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtIJLvKpxrK/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D
John Travolta's Daughter Ella Bleu Recreates Tom Cruise's 'Famous' Coconut Cake