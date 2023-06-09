Niall Horan Reveals What You Should Absolutely NOT Do as a Tourist in Ireland

The former One Direction crooner also broke down his favorite spots to visit in his home country for Condé Nast Traveler

By
Published on June 9, 2023 03:40PM EDT

Niall Horan might just be the best tour guide in Ireland.

The singer, 29, breaks down what to do — and what to avoid — when traveling to his home turf in a new interview with Condé Nast Traveler this week.

"Some things you should avoid doing if you're a tourist in Ireland," he begins in a segment called "Pub Etiquette" that features some annoying habits he has seemingly encountered a few times himself. "Don't tell anybody about your Irish lineage. Especially if you're not asked about it."

Horan then gave a few other solid tips, including: "Try not to speak in an Irish accent if it's not your national accent," and "Try not to get offended over banter. It's only banter."

Niall Horan Tells You What Not to Do as a Tourist in Ireland
Niall Horan.

CondÃ© Nast Traveler

Later in the video, Horan reveals one more essential tip for tourists. But this one is more for safety purposes.

When driving around the countryside, "Watch out for the sheep," Horan warns. "There's a lot of old country roads and mountainous driving where sheep are clinging onto the side of hills and tend to walk out in the middle of the road, so just watch out for the sheep."

Horan, who released his latest studio LP The Show on Friday, encouraged fans to hit up a few spots in Ireland during their travels. For one, Horan recommended the country's capital of Dublin, touting its "beautiful coastline" and "fine array" of pubs.

"We'll do a separate video of a list of all the great pubs I know in Dublin," he joked.

Niall Horan Tells You What Not to Do as a Tourist in Ireland
Niall Horan breaks down Irish slang.

CondÃ© Nast Traveler

Horan also revealed that the first thing he does when he lands in Ireland is "head for a pint no matter what time of day it is," which he even recommends in his hometown.

In Mullingar, Horan raved about the great live music at some "great pubs" — 26 of which are located within a one mile radius. Specifically, he called out The Crossed Keys, Daly's and Clarke's Bar. "Apart from that, you'll see there's a big mural of me on the wall," he smiled. "Can't miss it."

To wrap his recommendations, Horan spoke fondly of the town of Galway, the Wild Atlantic Way, Cork and Dingle.

Related Articles
Niall Horan Shares His Favorite Irish Snacks â And Demonstrates How to Properly Pour a Pint of Guinness
Niall Horan Shares His Go-To Irish Snacks — and How to Pour a Pint of Guinness
Leonardo DiCaprio and Rumoured Girlfriend Gigi Hadid seen enjoying yet another date night in London as the pair arrive back seconds apart at the same hotel following their evening out in the capital with Leo's Dad and Step Mum
Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid Spotted at London Restaurant as He Dined with His Parents
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump to Launch New Series Set at Her French Villa Called 'Vanderpump Villa'
Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick to Bring 'Plaza Suite' to London Following Broadway Run
Johnny Depp Stars as King Louis XV in First Look Photos from French Film Jeanne du Barry
Johnny Depp's French Movie 'Jeanne du Barry' to Be Released in North America After Cannes Debut
May 20, 2023: The 2023 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. The RNYRR Boardwalk Kids Run is situated alongside the adult course. (Photo by Jon Simon for NYRR)
Harry Kane Wants to Be an 'Inspiration' to 'Young Boys and Girls' at 2026 World Cup in U.S. (Exclusive)
Niall Horan, Blake Shelton
Niall Horan Reveals What Blake Shelton Said to Him Immediately After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)
zoe saldana
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'
Natalie Portman attending the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on June 07, 2023 in Paris, France
Natalie Portman Smiles as She Attends French Open in Paris
Spotify Celebrates Niall Horan's "The Show" Album Release with fans
Niall Horan Reveals His Spotify Playlist That Is Already Inspiring Album No. 4 (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway
Kourtney Kardashian Soaks Up the Sun in Throwback Photos from Italy Getaway – See the Pics!
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather and Tarek El Moussa Jet Off to Las Vegas for 'Less than 24 Hours' to 'Be Silly and Connect'
Jared Leto And Rumoured Model Girlfriend Thet Thinn
Jared Leto Spotted with Model Thet Thinn, aka Beauty, in Berlin After Praising Her 'Elegance'
See the Adorable Moment Girl Meets New Ariel from The Little Mermaid Inspired By Halle Bailey.
See the Adorable Moment Girl Meets New Ariel from 'The Little Mermaid' Inspired By Halle Bailey
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson Has Jam-Packed Weekend in Las Vegas for Friend's Bachelor Party
Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Reports of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity
Natalie Portman Attends Paris Soccer Match After Report of Husband Benjamin Millepied's Alleged Infidelity