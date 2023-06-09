Niall Horan Reveals What You Should Absolutely NOT Do as a Tourist in Ireland

Niall Horan might just be the best tour guide in Ireland.

The singer, 29, breaks down what to do — and what to avoid — when traveling to his home turf in a new interview with Condé Nast Traveler this week.

"Some things you should avoid doing if you're a tourist in Ireland," he begins in a segment called "Pub Etiquette" that features some annoying habits he has seemingly encountered a few times himself. "Don't tell anybody about your Irish lineage. Especially if you're not asked about it."

Horan then gave a few other solid tips, including: "Try not to speak in an Irish accent if it's not your national accent," and "Try not to get offended over banter. It's only banter."

Niall Horan. CondÃ© Nast Traveler

Later in the video, Horan reveals one more essential tip for tourists. But this one is more for safety purposes.



When driving around the countryside, "Watch out for the sheep," Horan warns. "There's a lot of old country roads and mountainous driving where sheep are clinging onto the side of hills and tend to walk out in the middle of the road, so just watch out for the sheep."



Horan, who released his latest studio LP The Show on Friday, encouraged fans to hit up a few spots in Ireland during their travels. For one, Horan recommended the country's capital of Dublin, touting its "beautiful coastline" and "fine array" of pubs.

"We'll do a separate video of a list of all the great pubs I know in Dublin," he joked.

Niall Horan breaks down Irish slang. CondÃ© Nast Traveler

Horan also revealed that the first thing he does when he lands in Ireland is "head for a pint no matter what time of day it is," which he even recommends in his hometown.

In Mullingar, Horan raved about the great live music at some "great pubs" — 26 of which are located within a one mile radius. Specifically, he called out The Crossed Keys, Daly's and Clarke's Bar. "Apart from that, you'll see there's a big mural of me on the wall," he smiled. "Can't miss it."

To wrap his recommendations, Horan spoke fondly of the town of Galway, the Wild Atlantic Way, Cork and Dingle.