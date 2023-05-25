Niall Horan Says Contestant Gina Miles Is 'Beyond Gifted' After Winning 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

On Tuesday night, Miles earned the championship title for season 23 of 'The Voice'

By
Published on May 25, 2023 12:15 AM
Gina Miles, Niall Horan
Gina Miles and Niall Horan. Photo:

Trae Patton/NBC

Niall Horan is one proud coach!

On Tuesday night, Horan and Gina Miles spoke to PEOPLE after being named the winning team on season 23 of The Voice.

Reflecting on the moment when Miles' name was called, Horan tells PEOPLE, "Can you imagine being 19 and winning the biggest TV show in the country? I'm so proud of this girl. I always had a deep down feeling."

"This girl is beyond gifted. There's a tone in there that is, as I've always said, unmistakable and you know it's a Gina Miles song when you hear it — that's going to be the case down the line. I just couldn't believe it when Carson [Daly] threw her name out of his mouth," the "Heaven" singer, 29, adds.

"I couldn't believe it. On that stage at any point, it's one in five chance that anyone could win it here at this point. Gina Miles. She did it," he concludes.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale, Part 1" Episode 2316A -- Pictured: Gina Miles
Gina Miles.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Miles, 19, "couldn't think I was going to win, so I was just having a really good time and laughing and not crying — and then now I'm crying."

She also says that the experience is "really weird and exciting — I'm really grateful."

Gina Miles, Niall Horan
Niall Horan and Gina Miles.

Trae Patton/NBC

After a two-hour finale with five contestants vying for the winning title, Miles took home the trophy with Team Blake's Grace West coming in runner-up.

The win secured Horan's spot as a first-time winner in his first season as a coach. He is set to return for season 24 alongside Gwen Stefani,  Reba McEntire and John Legend.

During the finale, Miles took the stage one last time to perform Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" with Horan.

On Monday night, ahead of the finale, Miles told PEOPLE she wanted to make the best of her experience during the last show.

“I’m going to live it up no matter what happens because to me it’s not about winning it’s just about the experience as it’s come along,” she said at the time. “For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did.”

She added. “I want to be living my best life.

Related Articles
Tina Turner and Priscilla Presley
Priscilla Presley Says 'Tina Turner Was One of Elvis' Favorite Performers'
Tina Turner during a photo call for the musical 'Tina - Das Tina Turner Musical' at Mojo Club on October 23, 2018 in Hamburg, Germany.
Inside Tina Turner's Health Struggles, from Cancer to a Kidney Transplant: 'Never-Ending Up and Down'
Tina Turner and Mick Jagger
Tina Turner Revealed She 'Always Had a Crush' on Pal Mick Jagger Just One Month Before Her Death
Erwin Bach and Tina Turner arrive at the press night performance of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" at the Aldwych Theatre on April 17, 2018 in London, England
Inside Tina Turner's 37-Year Romance with 'True Love' Erwin Bach: 'I Instantly Felt an Emotional Connection'
tina turner
Tina Turner Remembered by Celebs Following Her Death at 83: 'There Will Never Be Another'
Katy Perry Reveals That She Wants to Work with Ice Spice
Katy Perry Is Down to Collaborate with Ice Spice — and Invites Lizzo to Join 'Idol' Judges Panel
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are still going strong as they are spotted on a coffee date in New York City. Shawn showed off his toned arms in a tank top paired with jeans, and sneakers. Cabello wore a leather jacket, crop top, jeans, and Hoka sneakers.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Hold Hands in New York City Amid Reconciliation Rumors
LAS VEGAS, NV - May 15: 2022 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Sean Combs and DJ Khaled arrive to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022
Watch Diddy and DJ Khaled Go Golfing as They Talk Diddy Direct: 'We the Best' (Exclusive)
Tina Turner
Tina Turner Dead at 83: Listen to 5 of Her Most Memorable Songs
American R&B and Pop singer Tina Turner performs onstage at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, September 12, 1987.
Queen of Rock 'n' Roll Tina Turner Dead at 83 After 'Long Illness': Rep
THE VOICE -- "Live Semi-Final Top 8 Performances" Episode 2315A -- Pictured: (l-r) Gina Miles, Niall Horan
'The Voice' Crowns a New Champion! Gina Miles Wins Season 23
Just Sam
'American Idol' 2020 Winner Just Sam Says She's Back to Singing in N.Y.C. Subways: 'I Was Super Embarrassed'
Joe Jonas Admits He Was âSo Jealousâ When Brother Nick Secured Role on The Voice: âI Cried My Eyes Outâ
Joe Jonas Admits He Was 'So Jealous' When Nick Was Hired on 'The Voice': 'I Cried My Eyes Out'
Johnny Depp at The Royal Albert Hall.
Johnny Depp Returns to Stage for Jeff Beck Tribute Concert After Cannes Appearance
Mathew Knowles and Destiny's Child
Beyoncé's Dad Mathew Knowles Says He Would 'Love to See' Destiny's Child Reunite
THE VOICE -- Season: 23 -- Contestant Gallery -- Pictured: Gina Miles
Gina Miles, 19, Opens Up About Feeling 'Emotionally' Drained Ahead of 'Voice' Finale (Exclusive)