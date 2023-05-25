Niall Horan is one proud coach!

On Tuesday night, Horan and Gina Miles spoke to PEOPLE after being named the winning team on season 23 of The Voice.

Reflecting on the moment when Miles' name was called, Horan tells PEOPLE, "Can you imagine being 19 and winning the biggest TV show in the country? I'm so proud of this girl. I always had a deep down feeling."

"This girl is beyond gifted. There's a tone in there that is, as I've always said, unmistakable and you know it's a Gina Miles song when you hear it — that's going to be the case down the line. I just couldn't believe it when Carson [Daly] threw her name out of his mouth," the "Heaven" singer, 29, adds.

"I couldn't believe it. On that stage at any point, it's one in five chance that anyone could win it here at this point. Gina Miles. She did it," he concludes.



Gina Miles. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Miles, 19, "couldn't think I was going to win, so I was just having a really good time and laughing and not crying — and then now I'm crying."



She also says that the experience is "really weird and exciting — I'm really grateful."



Niall Horan and Gina Miles. Trae Patton/NBC

After a two-hour finale with five contestants vying for the winning title, Miles took home the trophy with Team Blake's Grace West coming in runner-up.

The win secured Horan's spot as a first-time winner in his first season as a coach. He is set to return for season 24 alongside Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire and John Legend.

During the finale, Miles took the stage one last time to perform Billy Joel's "New York State of Mind" with Horan.

On Monday night, ahead of the finale, Miles told PEOPLE she wanted to make the best of her experience during the last show.



“I’m going to live it up no matter what happens because to me it’s not about winning it’s just about the experience as it’s come along,” she said at the time. “For me, I never thought I would make it this far but I did.”

She added. “I want to be living my best life.