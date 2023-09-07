Nia Vardalos Jokes She and Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Can Share’ Mutual On-Screen Lover John Corbett (Exclusive)

Nia Vardalos is not the possessive type when it comes to her “best friend” and on-screen husband John Corbett.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the Canadian actress, 60, opens up about filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 with the actor, who has played her boyfriend-turned-spouse Ian Miller in the franchise for more than 20 years.

Corbett, 62, also happens to have a very high-profile gig as Sarah Jessica Parker’s love interest Aidan Shaw on the Max comedy And Just Like That..., a role he also played on the 1998-2004 hit HBO series Sex and the City.

And even though Corbett romances both stars’ on-screen alter-egos, Vardalos says there’s no tug of war.

“This is the message to Sarah Jessica Parker: We can split him,” jokes Vardalos, who also serves as writer, executive producer and director of the third Greek installment. “I will take Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays. We can share John Corbett.”

Vardalos sings her costar’s praises and says she knows why Emmy-winner Parker “loves” working with Corbett as well.

“The thing about John is he just looks good all the time. He's lanky and he's very easygoing. And he's such a feminist that that's so sexy,” she adds.

“Right now, this is the season of John Corbett between [...And Just Like That] and our film coming out, and nobody deserves it more than this guy. He's a good guy,” she continues.

Indeed, she says he encouraged her to direct the third movie and is a cheerleader for her career.

“This is a man who's so supportive of me as a filmmaker. He said on the last night [of filming], ‘Baby’—he calls me ‘baby,’ but it's not derogatory if anyone reads that because I call him ‘baby’ too— He said, ‘Baby, I have watched you grow into a filmmaker.’ And I thought, that's who you want to make a movie with!”

The third film finds plucky mom Toula (Vardalos) and the loud, fictional Portokalos clan — based on Vardalos’s own family of Greek descent — heading to the small village where their late patriarch (played in previous films by actor Michael Constantine, who died in August 2021 at 94) spent his formative years.

The family honors him by following through on his last wish: for them to visit his childhood village and reconnect with their roots.

Gathering the cast to make the third movie on location in Greece was an emotional experience.

“The first time I had the whole cast together, I told him how I wanted to honor Michael and that I would be dedicating the film to Michael and everyone fell apart,” recalls Vardalos.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding premieres in theaters Friday, Sept. 8.

