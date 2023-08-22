Nia Long Files for Full Custody of Son Kez amid Claim Ex Ime Udoka 'Has Failed' to Provide Support: Report

The filing comes eight months after Long and Udoka ended their 13-year relationship in December

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 11:01PM EDT
Nia Long and ex Ime Udoka
Nia Long and Ime Udoka. Photo:

Theo Wargo/Getty; Maddie Malhotra/Getty

Nia Long has filed for legal and physical custody of her 11-year-old son Kez Sunday Udoka after claiming that her ex-fiancé Ime Udoka “has failed” to support their child.

According to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the You People actress, 52, requested that Udoka, 46, have "reasonable visitation” that is “consistent with the child's best interest” in the paperwork she filed on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

ET reports that Udoka has not responded to the petition and that the judge has yet to rule on Long’s request.

Nia Long and son, Kez
Nia Long and son Kez Sunday Udoka.

Nia Long/ Instagram

The filing comes eight months after Long and Udoka ended their 13-year relationship in December.

The couple had been engaged since 2015 and welcomed son Kez in 2011. Long is also mom to son Massai Zhivago Dorsey II, 22, whom she shares with ex-fiancé, actor Massai Z. Dorsey.

The split followed the former Boston Celtics head coach’s suspension last September for an alleged affair Udoka had with a female subordinate within the team's organization that PEOPLE later confirmed.

Long issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE at the time: "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children."

Nia Long/Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjgxtH3J-vZ/. Nia Long Shares Smiley Selfie with Sons Kez and Massai amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long and sons, Kez Sunday Udoka and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II. Nia Long/Instagram

While speaking with The Cut in February, the Best Man actress said she feels it's more important than ever to be transparent with her children, and that she's "still figuring it out."

"I've made plenty of mistakes as a mother. I've learned about myself through my parenting. Do I have regrets? Of course," shared Long.

"But they're not regrets that were life-changing and devastating. They're like, had I thought about it before I got emotionally charged, I probably could have handled this more delicately," she continued.

The Fatal Affair actress added: "I also know that the world is tough. And if you prepare your boys for that, they can assert themselves in difficult situations without seeming like spoiled brats but like young men who are not afraid to lead the way and are gentlemen and respectful of women. That's my biggest thing right now."

