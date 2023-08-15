See NHL Star Tyson Barrie's Waterfront Wedding Photos: 'Just Barried!'

Tyson and Emma Barrie are cherishing their wedding memories.



Over the weekend, the Nashville Predators defenseman's wife shared a series of photos on Instagram from the couple's July 8 nuptials on Vancouver Island, British Columbia, attended by friends and family, as well as a number of NHL stars including Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, according to Canadian website Narcity.

The first photo — captured by the couple's wedding photographer Taliah Leigh — showed the newly minted bride and groom, 32, sharing a kiss while sitting in a convertible sports car adorned with a floral wreath and a sign that read, "Just Barried." In a fun twist, the photo moment drew a party of three — the pair's son, William Leo, 2, posed along with his parents, adorably dressed in a dapper white tuxedo and black bowtie.

Other photos offered a glimpse of Emma's white mermaid-style floral-embroidered lace gown. The Rose Resolutions founder styled her hair in a classic low bun, topped with a floor-length veil decorated with flower embellishments.

Tyson and Emma Barrie. Taliah Leigh Photography

Another image captured the romantic waterfront setting where the couple exchanged vows — and sealed the deal with a kiss — beneath a colorful flower arch. Emma also shared snapshots of her and Tyson enjoying a celebratory glass of champagne by the water and taking a little stroll together in their wedding finery while wearing sunglasses.

Tyson and Emma Barrie. Taliah Leigh Photography

"Just Barried!" Emma captioned the post, adding a white heart and the date "07.08.23."

Earlier this month, Emma posted photos offering a behind-the-scenes look at the festivities leading up to the ceremony. "Wedding weekend kickoff," she wrote, alongside photos of her and Tyson greeting and embracing their guests and enjoying their rehearsal dinner.

Tyson and Emma Barrie. Taliah Leigh Photography

Emma, who wore a white corset-style dress for the dinner, also included a photo of her posing with her bridal party and a snap of her and her husband-to-be sharing a playful moment with their young son.

Back in April, Emma shared highlights from a wild girl's night out to celebrate her upcoming wedding. She and some friends dressed up in glittery, western-inspired looks complete with cowgirl boots and hats branded with the word "BRIDE."

The ladies enjoyed a meal which included a toast with shots in tiny, cowboy boot-shaped glasses. Emma also threw in a clip of her getting a temporary tattoo on her thigh of Tyson's face.

"Disco Cowgirl done right,' she wrote in the caption, in a nod to the night's theme. "Thanks to these special girls for a special night."

Tyson and Emma first began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement on Instagram in September 2020. The athlete — who previously played for the Edmonton Oilers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche — threw his then-fiancée a surprise party to celebrate.

Tyson and Emma Barrie. Taliah Leigh Photography

"My dreamy fiancé plotted a surprise engagement party!" Emma wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing snapshots from the soirée. "He had every detail planned and personalized, from a Veuve station to a dress waiting for me to change into. I am the luckiest girl in the world! Thank you to all the friends and family who ferried and flew in."



She added, "This was the most special weekend and I’ll always cherish blending our families together... I guess I’m getting Barried!"

