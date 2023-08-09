NHL Star Kevin Hayes and Katya Vasilyev on Their 'Perfect' Beach Wedding — See the Photos (Exclusive)

The couple shares exclusive photos and details of their ceremony with PEOPLE, calling the wedding "just a very, very special moment"

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 06:08PM EDT
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding. Photo:

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

Kevin Hayes is officially married — and still smiling about his special day.

The Philadelphia Flyers hockey star, 31, tied the knot with wife Katya Vasilyev at the Wychmere Beach Club - The Dune in Harwich Port, Massachusetts, on July 16, nearly a year after getting engaged in Sept. 2022.

The couple both attended Boston College, but didn't know each other at the time. They later met through a mutual friend and Kevin would go on to propose four years later, at a spot special to them: N.Y.C. bar Employees Only.

Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding.

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

For their black-and-white themed wedding, the couple chose the same venue where Hayes' late brother, former Boston Bruins player Jimmy Hayes, married wife Kristin Hayes in 2018. Jimmy died in 2021 at age 31.

"It was special to us in that sense,” Vasilyev exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Jimmy had gotten married in the original room, called The Harbor Room, and we looked at that room and then we looked at the new place called The Dune. It could not be more perfect."

The "stunning" space featured a two-floor building with a rooftop on the beach, which “just spoke to" the couple.

"It was kind of like a fresh beginning, so to speak," Vasilyev adds. "It's very not Cape Cod-y in a sense. It's very modern, it reminds me of Miami, honestly, the 1 Hotel. And I feel like that's very up my alley.”

Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding.

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

The pair ended up having two ceremonies due to Vasilyev's Russian Orthodox background. They first held a more intimate ceremony in a Russian church in Boston with a cocktail reception before their more lavish affair. “My mom had passed away a few months earlier and she had really wanted us to get married in the Russian Church," she says. "So we kind of joke that we had two weddings."

Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding.

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

The bride walked down the aisle in a strapless, A-line Katie May dress for their first ceremony and a more modern Sau Lee evening gown at the second.

"It was pouring rain that whole day on that first wedding. And we consider that our actual wedding date and our anniversary because obviously, that's actually when we got officially married," Vasilyev recalls. "I had walked up to Kevin at church and I feel like he does not get nervous ever. And he whispers to me, he's like, 'I am so nervous right now.' And we were both kind of just shaking a little bit, but it ended up being a very beautiful ceremony."

The pair were surrounded by loved ones at their second nuptials, including 10 bridesmaids and 12 groomsmen. Vasilyev was joined by sister Ksenia Vasilyev, Soti Pericli, Karen Forman, Carly Mellos, Kiki Pericli, Madison Chambers, Katherine Downey, Jenny Ren, Andrea Cihlarova and Beatrice Pascual, who all dressed in Jenny Yoo.

Kevin, meanwhile, had a mini hockey reunion with some of his former teammates. His groomsmen included Keith Yandle, Chris Wagner, Chris Calnan, John Gaudreau, Quinn Smith, Rick Nash, Brady Skjei, Jimmy Vesey, Ed Shea, Anthony Melchionda, Paul Carey and Mike Reardon.

"I mean, it was wild, the welcome party, just seeing how many guys I played with or met along the way kind of come together," Kevin, who was traded to the St. Louis Blues in June, tells PEOPLE. "Even guys who have played against each other before, who've never met each other, or guys who have actually fought each other ... they're meeting each other at my wedding. It was kind of funny."

Vasilyev adds: "I feel like we're lucky in that we have a great amount of friends and people that love us."

As guests dined on short rib salmon, vegetable risotto and local ice cream from Sundae School, they also were entertained by rapper Sammy Adams. The musician is a good friend of Kevin's and performed at the reception.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“That was probably the most symmetric part of the wedding,” Kevin says, noting that the rapper performed his hits "All Night Longer" and "Driving Me Crazy,” tunes that were “kind of bangers that everyone can jump around to and dance to.”

“And he absolutely killed it,” he adds. “Everyone the next day was talking about it.”

Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding.

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

The couple’s first dance, meanwhile, was “God Bless the Broken Road." Marc Roberge from the band O.A.R. even surprised them at the rehearsal dinner to perform four acoustic songs, including Kevin and Jimmy's favorite song, "I Feel Home," and “Miss you All the Time," which was a nod to the late hockey player.

Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia Flyers wedding.

Julianne Lesinski @scarletroots 

"It was sort of like a tribute to Jimmy, and my mom as well. And he finished on a very happy song and it was just a very, very special moment," Vasilyev tells PEOPLE. "I think there was tears in everyone's eyes, but again, I feel like there were happy tears."

As for their honeymoon, the newlyweds "kind of already did it." Prior to saying "I do," Kevin says the pair spent a few days in both London and Italy.

Related Articles
Kaitlynn Carter and Kristopher Brock Engagement
Kaitlynn Carter Is Engaged to Boyfriend Kristopher Brock: 'He Got Me Good!'
Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer are engaged!
'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb Are Engaged: 'The Proposal Was Perfect' (Exclusive)
Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Wedding
'Too Hot to Handle' Star Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan Say Their Wedding Is Going to Be 'Huge' (Exclusive)
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour
'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour Are Getting Married 'So Soon'
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Bridal Party
Justin Timberlake, Chelsea Handler and Nina Dobrev Were All Just in the Same Wedding Party
Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager attend The George H.W. Bush Points Of Light Awards Gala at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Jenna Bush Hager Proposed to Her Husband After Three Months of Dating — and 'Several Cocktails'
Charlie McAvoy wedding
Bruins' Charlie McAvoy Weds College Sweetheart Kiley Sullivan at Boston University: 'Best Day of My Life'
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Taika Waititi Reveals Wife Rita Ora Proposed to Him: ‘I Said ‘Yes’ Instantly’
Blair Underwood Shares Sweet Honeymoon Video with Wife Josie Hart
Blair Underwood Shares Sweet Honeymoon Video from Thailand with Wife Josie Hart: Watch
Hilaria Baldwin's Favorite Wedding Memory
Hilaria Baldwin Wrote a Special Letter to Husband Alec on Their Wedding Day: 'It Felt Meaningful' (Exclusive)
Jaclyn Smith at her son's wedding
Jaclyn Smith Says Her Son Gaston's Wedding Was 'the Best Thing a Mother Can Wish For' (Exclusive)
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley and Zack Clayton attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She'll 'Probably Elope' to Italy or Spain for Her Wedding (Exclusive)
Rita Ora Taika Waititi online for their wedding anniversary.
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Share Never-Before-Seen Photos from 'Blissful' Wedding One Year Later
Angelina Pivarnick
Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick Doesn’t Want a Big Wedding ‘Ever Again’ After Chris Larangeira Split (Exclusive)
Jwoww and Goldie Hawn
Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Says She’s ‘Going to End Up' Like Goldie Hawn: '40 Years Engaged’ (Exclusive)
Teresa Giudice's Husband Threatens to 'Bury' Joe and Melissa Gorga in Heated Preview for Wedding Special
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas Celebrate One Year of Marriage! A Look Back at Their Over-the-Top Wedding