NHL's Alex Galchenyuk 'Deeply Ashamed' of Using Racial Slurs Towards Police, Enters Assistance Program

The former Arizona Coyotes player was arrested on July 9, just 8 days after signing a one-year contract with the team

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 18, 2023 08:36PM EDT
OTTAWA, ON - MARCH 14: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on March 14, 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
Photo:

Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty

After reportedly being recorded spewing racial slurs at police last week, Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk has issued two lengthy apologies and is entering the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.

On July 9, eight days after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes, Galchenyuk, 29, was arrested for hit and run, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threats and failure to obey an officer in Scottsdale, Arizona, reports USA Today.

His contract with the team was terminated Friday and the athlete apologized for his “deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful” words and actions.

"I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt," Galchenyuk, who previously played with the Coyotes in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, wrote in one of two statements he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes.”

Galchenyuk was reportedly seen lying on the ground after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on July 9. His father helped him into the passenger seat of his car and fled the scene, according to police. When police pulled the two over, Galchenyuk allegedly resisted the arrest and threatened officers, according to the police report obtained by USA Today.

"You understand, I will chop all of you (expletives)," Galchenyuk was quoted as saying before he reached under the seat, according to the report. Police said he made more threats in the back of the cruiser, including, "I will kill your wife, your daughters, and call Moscow and have their livers removed."

According to the police report, Galchenyuk made the threats and repeatedly used a racial slur to describe one of the arresting officers as he was driven to the Scottsdale jail, reports the Associated Press. After he was booked, Galchenyuk was released the next day on his own recognizance. He later told police he was joking about his threats, the report noted.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Alex Galchenyuk #17 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty

"I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down,” Galchenyuk wrote in his statement. “My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better."

He continued, “I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol." He confirmed he will be checking himself into the league’s rehabilitation program for players with mental health or substance abuse challenges. 

In a second apology, Galchenyuk took responsibility for letting “you all down,” seemingly referring to his fans and teammates, but maintained that “this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am.”

While he acknowledged that “my actions” took away his life-long dream of playing professional hockey, Galchenyuk admitted he hopes that “over time and with hard work, I can show all of you I am a better person than this horrendous moment.”

Oscar Klefbom #77 of the Edmonton Oilers skates the puck against Alex Galchenyuk #27 of the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on December 9, 2017 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again," the veteran player wrote.

Related Articles
Dr. Larry Nassar Faces Sentencing At Second Sexual Abuse Trial
Inside Larry Nassar's Life in Prison After Disgraced Gymnastics Coach Is Stabbed
Trinity Rodman #6 of the United States
All About Trinity Rodman, the USWNT Star Making Her World Cup Debut in 2023
Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash" - arrivals at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 12, 2023
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
This is the sign on over the main entrance to Mercyhurst University in Erie
Pa. College Hockey Player Suspended for Throwing Disabled Woman's Wheelchair Down Stairs of Bar
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88)
What to Know About Jalen Carter, the Former Georgia Football Player Drafted by the Eagles
Bobby Ryan #9 of the Ottawa Senators warms up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canadian Tire Centre on February 27, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
NHL Player Bobby Ryan Opens Up About Alcohol Addiction Relapse After Arrest at Airport: 'Never Again'
Ja Morant listens to a question during a news conference
Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant Reportedly Enters Counseling Program in Florida
Christian Cooper; Amy Cooper
The True Story Behind Christian Cooper and Amy Cooper's Central Park Birdwatching Incident
Grab Cut Insert Cut F:PHOTOMediaFactory ActionsRequests DropBox38063#APAP382570141791.jpg
Where Is Jodi Arias Now? All About Travis Alexander’s Lover Turned Killer, Now a Prison Library Aide
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard warms up before the start of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Miami.
Meyers Leonard, NBA Player Suspended 2 Years Ago for Antisemitic Slur, to Work Out for Lakers: Report
gofundme to help raise money towards a new wheelchair for the person
College Hockey Player and Son of Flyers' GM Charged for Pushing Woman's Wheelchair Down Bar Stairs
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar
A History of the Ups & Downs of the Duggar Family
Ja Morant
Ja Morant Suspended for 8 Games After Displaying Gun While in a Club in Instagram Live Video
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 07: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at Chase Center on May 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
NBA Star Ja Morant Will Not Face Charges After Gun Controversy at Colorado Club
Ja Morant
Police Investigating NBA Star Ja Morant After He Allegedly Displayed a Gun on Social Media
Lori Vallow, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, Tammy Daybell
Lori Vallow Daybell Is on Trial for Murder. Here Are All the People Connected to Her Who Died Mysteriously