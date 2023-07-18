NHL's Alex Galchenyuk 'Deeply Ashamed' of Using Racial Slurs Towards Police, Enters Assistance Program

After reportedly being recorded spewing racial slurs at police last week, Arizona Coyotes forward Alex Galchenyuk has issued two lengthy apologies and is entering the NHL’s Player Assistance Program.

On July 9, eight days after signing a one-year, two-way contract with the Coyotes, Galchenyuk, 29, was arrested for hit and run, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, threats and failure to obey an officer in Scottsdale, Arizona, reports USA Today.

His contract with the team was terminated Friday and the athlete apologized for his “deeply offensive, uncalled for, horrendous, embarrassing, disrespectful and just plain awful” words and actions.

"I am deeply ashamed of my recent behavior and I am beyond sorry to everyone I offended and hurt," Galchenyuk, who previously played with the Coyotes in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, wrote in one of two statements he posted to Twitter on Tuesday. "It was uncalled for, it was horrific and it has ruined this great new opportunity I was given by the Coyotes.”

Galchenyuk was reportedly seen lying on the ground after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run on July 9. His father helped him into the passenger seat of his car and fled the scene, according to police. When police pulled the two over, Galchenyuk allegedly resisted the arrest and threatened officers, according to the police report obtained by USA Today.

"You understand, I will chop all of you (expletives)," Galchenyuk was quoted as saying before he reached under the seat, according to the report. Police said he made more threats in the back of the cruiser, including, "I will kill your wife, your daughters, and call Moscow and have their livers removed."

According to the police report, Galchenyuk made the threats and repeatedly used a racial slur to describe one of the arresting officers as he was driven to the Scottsdale jail, reports the Associated Press. After he was booked, Galchenyuk was released the next day on his own recognizance. He later told police he was joking about his threats, the report noted.

"I am beyond embarrassed and disappointed with myself and I feel awful for everyone I have let down,” Galchenyuk wrote in his statement. “My family was counting on me to be better, the Coyotes and the amazing Coyotes fans deserve better and the brave police officers who risk their lives to keep us safe deserve better."

He continued, “I let them all down with my despicable and disrespectful behavior after drinking alcohol." He confirmed he will be checking himself into the league’s rehabilitation program for players with mental health or substance abuse challenges.

In a second apology, Galchenyuk took responsibility for letting “you all down,” seemingly referring to his fans and teammates, but maintained that “this behavior after drinking alcohol is not representative of who I am.”

While he acknowledged that “my actions” took away his life-long dream of playing professional hockey, Galchenyuk admitted he hopes that “over time and with hard work, I can show all of you I am a better person than this horrendous moment.”

“By checking myself into the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program, I hope to get the help I need and to ensure I never make a mistake like this again," the veteran player wrote.

