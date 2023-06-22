N.H. Man Found Guilty of Stabbing to Death Ex-Girlfriend in Restaurant: 'He Can Never Harm Another Person'

Carlos Asencio, 32, is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole

By Christine Pelisek
Published on June 22, 2023
amanda dabroski
Amanda Dabrowski. Photo:

Facebook

A New Hampshire man was found guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend inside a Massachusetts restaurant.  

Carlos Asencio, 32, is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski.

“While no verdict will ever bring Amanda back, we are relieved that a jury found this man responsible for taking her from us,” Dabrowksi’s family said in a statement through the DA’s office, obtained by PEOPLE. “We know he can never harm another person again. The jury helped us find some justice today, though we know there are no real winners.”

Prosecutors said Asencio and Dabrowski started dating after they met at Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical company, Boston.com reported. After the breakup, he allegedly used a Google locator app to follow her, according to MassLive.com.

She was attacked as she attended a book club meeting inside O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar around 7:50 p.m. on July 3, 2019. She was stabbed 58 times, according to Boston25News.

He also attacked a patron inside the restaurant who attempted to restrain him. He was found guilty of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

During the trial, his defense attorney asked the jury to find him not guilty by reason of insanity.

“His motive was to stop hearing the voices," his defense attorney Robert Griffin told the jury, according to Boston25News. "In his defective mind, the only way he could do that was to do what he did.”

Dabrowski was a quality control microbiologist at  Bristol-Myers Squibb in Devens, according to her online obituary.

“Amanda loved her great Dane Gus and was a wine connoisseur and ran a blog called The Glorious Grape,” it read.

“The loss of Amanda was devastating and tragic,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early said in a press release after the verdict. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. No one should ever have to go through something as horrible as this. We can only hope this verdict helps the family find some justice.” 

Asencio is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29. 

