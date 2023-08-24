NFL Star Randall Cobb and Wife Aiyda Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 3 in 'Hard Knocks' Trailer

In a teaser for Tuesday's episode of 'Hard Knocks,' the Jets player and his wife reveal they're expecting their third baby together

By Hannah Sacks
Published on August 24, 2023 01:08PM EDT
randall cobb telling his kids he's expecting another baby
Photo:

MAX/YouTube

Randall Cobb's family is growing by one more!

In a teaser trailer for Tuesday's episode of Hard Knocks, the New York Jets player, 33, and his wife Aiyda announce to their two sons that another member of the "Cobb Mob" is on the way.

Sitting with their sons on a picnic table, the couple reveals their exciting news. "Mommy has a surprise for you," the wide receiver begins. "You know how we do the Cobb Mob before bed every night? How many hands are normally in?"

After one of his kids answers, "Four," the athlete responds, "It's going to be five real soon."

"There's going to be another hand in the Cobb Mob," he says to his kids.

His wife then asks their kids, "What do you keep asking me for, in my belly?" to which one responds, "A baby."

"Mama, I wanna have a baby in my belly too," one of their kids adorably says, getting a laugh from his dad.

Cobb and his wife are parents to two sons, Cade, 3, and Caspian, 5. They tied the knot in 2017.

On Mother's Day this year, the football player celebrated his wife with a sweet Instagram tribute. "Happy Mother's Day to our Queen," Cobb wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all your sacrifices!"

In February, Cobb posted a carousel of photos to his Instagram in celebration of his son Cade's third birthday, which the toddler happened to share with his grandma. The photos shared a peek at the little one's safari-themed birthday, complete with a Jeep cut-out, a Donald Duck impersonator and a jungle-themed cake.

"A few weeks ago we got to celebrate Cade's 3rd birthday and Big Mama's 83rd! 4 generations later and he's inherited all her 🧬!" the proud father wrote, including a picture of his son and Cade's grandmother together.

