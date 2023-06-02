NFL's DJ Moore and Wife Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

NFL's DJ Moore and Fiancé Raven Share Glimpses of Gorgeous Maternity Shoot Ahead of Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

DJ Moore and Raven Battle will be parents of two this summer, when they welcome a baby boy, who joins Arielle, 3

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on June 2, 2023 04:40 PM
Photo:
Photo:

Kinda Arzon

DJ Moore is excited to see his team growing.

The Chicago Bears wide receiver, 26, is embarking on new beginnings. Not only is he playing for a new team this upcoming NFL season, but he and fiancé Raven Battle will also welcome their second baby. The couple are already parents to daughter Arielle Melody, 3.

Sharing photos from their maternity shoot with PEOPLE, the couple shared their excitement to welcome their baby boy in Chicago this July.

"We're looking forward to our first summer in Chicago," Moore tells PEOPLE. "We hear Chicago has the best summers."

Kinda Arzon

Kinda Arzon

The couple says that Ari is "so excited to be a big sister," and the proud parents find it "very cool and exciting" that they'll welcome their little boy in the NFL athlete's second city he's played for after Ari was born in the first, Charlotte.

"We can’t wait until football season begins. We’ve been told that the city comes alive & together," the couple shares. "We recently attended the Chicago Bears Care Gala, a special event that raises critically-needed funds for innovative breast and ovarian cancer research efforts in Chicago. We met many wonderful people and enjoyed dinner, dancing and auctions featuring unique Bears memorabilia and experiences, all for a great cause."

The couple's transition from Charlotte to Chicago has been a smooth one, with Ari getting right back into her favorite activities as Mom and Dad prep for their new arrival.

Kinda Arzon

Kinda Arzon

"Ari participated in swimming and gymnastics in Charlotte, and she’s jumped right in here by participating in soccer already," Battle shares. "Ari is looking forward to participating in the many activities that the local library has to offer this summer, along with attending training camp to cheer on her daddy."

This time is also extra special because there's a wedding on the horizon, after the couple's engagement in February.

Kinda Arzon

Kinda Arzon

"I was proposed to on February 13, 2023. We haven’t begun planning a wedding. DJ and I aren’t really traditional people, we’ll probably elope with our babies," Battle tells PEOPLE, adding, "If DJ has anything to do with planning it’ll probably include Disney World."

And as for the future, the family hopes to keep growing.

"We’ve been saying Moore party of 4, but we’re open to having MOORE children after our son is born," Battle says. "Ari tells everyone she’s going to have a sister next “

