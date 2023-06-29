R.K. Russell’s Empowering Memoir on Being LGBTQ+ in the NFL to Become a Sony Pictures Television Series

R.K. Russell’s empowering memoir, The Yards Between Us, is becoming a TV series.



Russell, a trailblazer within the NFL and LGBTQ+ community for his advocacy as an openly bisexual athlete, is creating the series based upon his book, The Yards Between Us: A Memoir of Life, Love, and Football. Released May 16, the memoir gives an intimate glance into Russell’s career in professional football, as well as his journey coming to terms with his sexuality.



“I say to this day, including playing football in the National Football League, that writing this book was the hardest thing I've ever done in my life,” Russell recalls to PEOPLE.



The half-hour comedy series will be adapted by Sony Pictures Television, Deadline reported in April. Russell will serve as a writer and executive producer alongside screenwriter Saeed Crumpler and actress Gabrielle Union under Union’s production banner I’ll Have Another.

Russell's memoir details his NFL career and journey coming to terms with his sexuality. Courtesy of Andscape Books

The memoir details Russell’s beginnings as a child who struggled with shyness, along with the societal expectations placed upon Black boys, the book's summary states. Despite his quiet nature, he trained hard as an athlete, and was eventually drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 after a successful college career at Purdue University. He was a defensive end for the Cowboys and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Amidst his intense athletic career, Russell also felt “the secret of his sexuality [weigh] heavier and heavier” on him. This inner turmoil, as well as the loss of one of his closest friends, pushed him to make a change and embrace who he was. Russell opened up about his bisexuality, as well as the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in major league sports, in a vulnerable, viral essay for ESPN in 2019. He began work on his memoir because he felt there was still more to tell.



“Coming out was a great experience and a great moment in my life, but it was also just a moment,” he says. “There were so many things that led up to that point…it just felt like it deserved more than just this one day and this one time.”



Russell is now a prolific essayist and an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, garnering honors from the Human Rights Campaign and GAY TIMES Magazine. He has also pushed for LGBTQ+ initiatives within the NFL, and helped launch the league’s Super Bowl LVI Pride panel and their National Coming Out Day PSA. Finding Free, his documentary short, won a Webby and was nominated for a Sports Emmy.

R.K. Russell. Maxwell Poth

His upcoming TV series, however, will share his story in a new way. In the style of shows that Russell enjoys, like Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary, The Yards Between Us will be a comedy; a choice of Gabrielle Union’s that Russell wholeheartedly stands behind.

“Comedy allows you to talk about really heavy things, to hit the heartstrings, to have these really heartfelt moments by disarming people,” Russell says. “I don't think that every hard topic needs to be a hard conversation.”

Russell also wants the program to focus on the post-coming out experience; a part of the LGBTQ+ narrative that is often overlooked in the media. Through the series’ protagonist, he hopes that viewers will be able to watch someone navigate this period in their lives in a “funny, relatable, sometimes messy way.”



Russell’s story is an ode to the past and present. He acknowledges the importance of LGBTQ+ history and how it has helped books like his to be published today. The Yards Between Us, both as a memoir and TV show, also alludes to new beginnings.



“It's a culmination of where I've come from, where I am now and where I wish to go,” Russell says. “I want that for every LGBTQ+ person. I want that for every person in general—to feel proud of where they came from, to celebrate where they are now, and to look forward to where they're going next.”



The Yards Between Us is now available from Andscape Books.